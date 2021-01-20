How to resize image the way I want, responsively

Hi,

I wonder if PaulOB or anyone else can help with a problem I am having. I have created a codepen to illustrate the issue:

The little chap leaping into the air only occupies a small part of the centre of the image so I thought it would be an ideal image for my purposes.

I have some text which I want displayed in the grid column on the right with the image filling the column on the left.

I want the height of the image to be the same as the height of the text, at all screen sizes and shapes and orientations.

I want the image to be cropped at the top and the bottom to achieve this, with the full width of the picture being used to fill the 40% grid column.

(I will be using breakpoints for a different layout for mobile).

I know that using a fixed image height of 500px is not the right way to go but have left that in there to be altered.

Any help/advice gratefully received. Thank you.

Hi,

Try 100% for the height too, and see if that fits the fluid height better:

img.pic{
  width: 100%; /* of the grid area */
  height: 100%; /* of the grid area */
  border: 3px solid blue;
  object-fit: cover;
  box-sizing: border-box; /* added to keep the total size */
}
I tried that earlier - it doesn’t work I’m afraid. It simply shows the whole picture which extends below the bottom of the text. Although I realise now that I didn’t specify this in my original post but I want the bottom of the text to roughly line up with the bottom of the picture. I want the top and bottom of the picture to be cropped to achieve this.

But thank you for reading and for your input.

https://codepen.io/wake6/full/JjRVYdv

CodePen screenshots in Chromium 87 Linux:

