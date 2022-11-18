How to reset curtains back to their previous state after clicking the exit

This is what I have: https://jsfiddle.net/5zmqfv46/4/
To do that what am I missing from the html css and js?
How was it done in the code? https://jsfiddle.net/6vughped/
function resetVideos(videoSelector) {
const allVideos = document.querySelectorAll(videoSelector);
function showVideo(video) {
video.classList.remove("active");
}
allVideos.forEach(showVideo);
}
function resetCurtains(curtainSelector) {
const allCurtains = document.querySelectorAll(curtainSelector);
function showCurtain(curtain) {
curtain.classList.remove("active");
}
allCurtains.forEach(showCurtain);
}
function hideContainers(containerSelector) {
const allContainers = document.querySelectorAll(containerSelector);
function hideContainer(container) {
container.classList.add("hide");
}
allContainers.forEach(hideContainer);
}
function showContainers(containerSelector) {
const allContainers = document.querySelectorAll(containerSelector);
function showContainer(container) {
container.classList.remove("hide");
}
allContainers.forEach(showContainer);
}
function resetPage() {
resetVideos(".embed-youtube");
resetCurtains(".panel");
}