How To Replace Data Inside iFrames?

Programmers,

Happy New Year in advance!

I have sudden found interest in iFrames.

Know a little html, css and learning php (procedural style).

I need to change texts on pages loaded inside iFrame.

For example, add links on the page.

Or turn certain texts into links.

Now, which iFrame code should I be delving into to achieve my purpose ?

You’ve probably noticed web proxies display their banners or sponsor links on proxied pages (pages fetched by the proxy). I know the web proxies are built with php the most and so the ones that are built with php, I know in the coding the programmer has made use of the str_replace feature of php.

Now, since iFrame is not php but html, I’m a bit stuck on how to use the str_replace of php here to change texts on the iFrame loaded page. Therefore, I believe there are html code to do the text replacings on the page loaded inside the iFrame. Which iframe html code should I be looking into ?

Any sample code would be most appreciated.

Happy New Year!