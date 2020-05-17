How to replace comma separate by and when push data?

I work on angular 7 i need to replace comma separated , when push data

I work on angular 7 i need to replace comma separated , when push data

initcollectdropdowslist=[];
collectfulldata:string;
 
let textdata=$event.target.options[$event.target.options.selectedIndex].text;  
   let statusdata:any = this.FilterBinddata.filter(s=>s.reportSource==textdata)[0].reportSource2;  
   
 this.collectfulldata= statusdata + "=" + "'" + textdata + "'";  
  
   this.initcollectdropdowslist.push(this.collectfulldata);  
   console.log("full data is " + this.initcollectdropdowslist)

current result
full data is Text6='Lifecycle',Text6='Package',Text6='Parametric'
Expected result

 
full data is Text6='Lifecycle'and Text6='Package' and Text6='Parametric'
console.log("full data is " + this.initcollectdropdowslist.join(" and "));