How to repeat table rows by unchecking a checkbox?

Hi,

I have a table with 10 rows. Underneath is a checkbox (checked by default).

If the user unchecks the box, I’d like the same 10 rows (minus any content the user has entered) repeating, underneath the checkbox.

This doesn’t have to be all the same table. It could just as easily be the whole table that gets repeated underneath. Makes no difference to me.

I know there’s a LOT of similar JS “out there” but I can’t find how to do exactly this and my JS is just beginner level.

Apologies for not being able to offer anything codewise to work with.

Cheers