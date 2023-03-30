How To Repair A Hp Laptop Camera?

Are you struggling with the damaged inbuilt web camera on your hp laptop? If yes you want to fix it on your own then read this article, which will help you to find the best methods through which you can fix the camera of your hp laptop.

The damaged and defaulted camera on a laptop can stop many works proceeding such as important video conferencing. In this case, you need to fix your laptop camera as soon as possible. Specific HP notebooks, laptops, monitors, and PCs come with built-in webcams that you can use to capture photos or images and shoot videos in motion. A webcam is a type of video input device, much similar to a scanner or camera, and requires specific software to function it. Two types of software that are widely used as webcams on laptops are -:

Webcam Software used for video calls and conferencing Webcam Software used for video editing

Why Is My Hp Laptop Camera Not Working?

These can be the following reasons that are barriers to your hp laptop camera not working properly -:

Any kind of external damage on the display screen of the laptop

Troubleshooting problem

System failure

Software default

Virus and malware attacks

Outdated drivers etc.

How Do I Fix My HP Laptop Camera?

These are the following methods through which you can fix your hp laptop camera -

Method 1-: Active Webcam Privacy Switch Of The Camera

Sometimes there is a switch off of the camera of the laptop and we thought that it is not working properly. So, first, need to check whether the switch of the camera on a laptop is on or off.

How To Switch On The Camera On My Hp Laptop?

Check at the side edges of the laptop, there must be an icon on the hp models on the right or left sides of the laptop which is known as the “webcam privacy switch” locate it and slide it towards the “ON” option.

You can also switch On the camera by pressing the webcam shutter key on the keyboard which a generally next to the function keys. From the small light of the switch, you will know whether the camera is turned on or off.

Method 2-: Check The Inbuilt Camera Settings On The Laptop

You can also check the privacy settings of the inbuilt camera on your laptop. To check the camera settings follow these instructions -:

Turn on your laptop refresh it and go to the taskbar. Search for the camera in the search bar. Under the camera, section click on the “Camera Privacy settings”.

Method 3-: Camera Access To The Software

If the video is not displayed in the app and software such as Zoom, Skype, Google meets, messenger, etc. then check if these applications have access to the webcam or not. To check whether these apps have access to the camera or not follow these instructions -:

Turn on your laptop refresh it and Right-click on the Start button >Settings > Privacy & Security > Camera. Make sure that the in the settings Camera access bar is set to On. Check the apps which have access to your laptop’s inbuilt camera, and select the other apps that you want to have access to the webcam.

Conclusion

This article concludes with the methods and procedures through which you can repair or fix the camera on your hp laptop.

