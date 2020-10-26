How to render Debugger AJAX Object to screen

Background:

I have successfully been using AJAX for a long time to search a MySqli books database and recently discovered that the server is getting needlessly thrashed because the search activates on every keystroke. Apparently I should be using a JavaScript debounce routine which includes a delay after each key-stroke and only searches after keyboard has finished debouncing.



Search Routine without Keyboard debounce

Wiki Test:

A very simple JavaScript Wiki debounce tutorial was used and works

Wiki Search Routine with debounce

Applying Debounce to the MySqli book database:

The Wiki tutorial was modified and I managed to return the results but only in the Debugger. I was not able to convert the AJAX Object to a HTML string and render the results to the screen.

My Search Routine with debounce

Debugger Screenshot of search “Lee child one shot” results:

Relevant JavaScript that requires modifying:

//======================================================================= const search = debounce(async (searchTerm) => { // if the search term is removed, reset the search result if (!searchTerm) { // reset the search result searchResultElem.innerHTML = ''; return; } try { searchResultElem.innerHTML = '<h3 class="fgR"> SENT FROM AJAX BUT NOT CORRECT BOOK LISTING </h3>'; // make an API request // const url = `https://en.wikipedia.org/w/api.php?action=query&list=search&prop=info|extracts&inprop=url&utf8=&format=json&origin=*&srlimit=10&srsearch=${searchTerm}`; const url = 'AJAX-0048.php?q=' + searchTerm; const response = await fetch(url); console.log(response); // const searchResults = await response.json(); searchResults = await response; // SOME FAILED ATTEMPTS TO RENDER RESULTS if(0) { // alert('searchResults.status ==> ' + searchResults.status); // alert(searchResults.transferred); // alert(searchResults.version); // alert(searchResults.transferred); // render search result // const searchResultHtml = generateSearchResultHTML(searchResults.query.search, searchTerm); // add the search result to the searchResultElem // searchResultElem.innerHTML = searchResultHtml; }// } catch (error) { console.log(error); } });

If it is not possible to extract and render the search results I would be grateful for a helpful and simple tutorial.