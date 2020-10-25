How to render Debugger AJAX Object to screen

Background:

I have successfully been using AJAX for a long time to search a MySqli books database and recently discovered that the server is getting needlessly thrashed because the search activates on every keystroke. Apparently I should be using a JavaScript debounce routine which includes a delay after each key-stroke and only searches after keyboard has finished debouncing.

Search Routine without Keyboard debounce

Wiki Test:

A very simple JavaScript Wiki debounce tutorial was used and works

Wiki Search Routine with debounce

Applying Debounce to the MySqli book database:

The Wiki tutorial was modified and I managed to return the results but only in the Debugger. I was not able to convert the AJAX Object to a HTML string and render the results to the screen.

My Search Routine with debounce

Debugger Screenshot of search “Lee child one shot” results:

Relevant JavaScript that requires modifying:

//=======================================================================
const search = debounce(async (searchTerm) => 
{
    // if the search term is removed, reset the search result
    if (!searchTerm) {
        // reset the search result
        searchResultElem.innerHTML = '';
        return;
    }

    try {
        searchResultElem.innerHTML = '<h3 class="fgR"> SENT FROM AJAX BUT NOT CORRECT BOOK LISTING </h3>';
        // make an API request
        // const url = `https://en.wikipedia.org/w/api.php?action=query&list=search&prop=info|extracts&inprop=url&utf8=&format=json&origin=*&srlimit=10&srsearch=${searchTerm}`;

        const url = 'AJAX-0048.php?q=' + searchTerm;
        const response = await fetch(url);
        console.log(response);
        // const searchResults = await response.json();
        searchResults = await response;

        // SOME FAILED ATTEMPTS TO RENDER RESULTS
        if(0) {
            // alert('searchResults.status ==> ' + searchResults.status);
            // alert(searchResults.transferred);
            // alert(searchResults.version);
            // alert(searchResults.transferred);
            // render search result
            // const searchResultHtml = generateSearchResultHTML(searchResults.query.search, searchTerm);
            // add the search result to the searchResultElem
            // searchResultElem.innerHTML = searchResultHtml;
        }//

    } catch (error) {
        console.log(error);
    }
});

If it is not possible to extract and render the search results I would be grateful for a helpful and simple tutorial.

Hi John,

As your backend is returning HTML, you need to call the .text() method on the response.

i.e. this:

const response = await fetch(url);
searchResults = await response;

becomes:

const response = await fetch(url);
const searchResults = await response.text();

You can drop this into your site (I cannot try it out from here because of CORS) and see if it gives you the desired result:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
  <head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8" />
    <title>Ajax Search</title>
  </head>
  <body>
    <input placeholder="Type to Search" />
    <div id="result"></div>

    <script>
      const resultDiv = document.querySelector('#result');

      const delay = (() => {
        let timer = 0;

        return function(callback, ms) {
          clearTimeout(timer);
          timer = setTimeout(callback, ms);
        };
      })();

      document.querySelector('input').addEventListener('keyup', (e) => {
        delay(
          async () => {
            const searchTerm = e.target.value;
            if(!searchTerm) return;

            try {
              const response = await fetch(`https://dasabookcafe.tk/AJAX-0048.php?q=${searchTerm}`);
              const result = await response.text();
              resultDiv.innerHTML = result
            } catch (error) {
              console.error(error);
            }
          },
          500
        );
      });
    </script>
  </body>
</html>

The Ajax request is only fired off when the user has typed nothing for 500 milliseconds.