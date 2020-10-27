How to render Debugger AJAX Object to screen

Background:
I have successfully been using AJAX for a long time to search a MySqli books database and recently discovered that the server is getting needlessly thrashed because the search activates on every keystroke. Apparently I should be using a JavaScript debounce routine which includes a delay after each key-stroke and only searches after keyboard has finished debouncing.
Search Routine without Keyboard debounce
Wiki Test:
A very simple JavaScript Wiki debounce tutorial was used and works
Wiki Search Routine with debounce
Applying Debounce to the MySqli book database:
The Wiki tutorial was modified and I managed to return the results but only in the Debugger. I was not able to convert the AJAX Object to a HTML string and render the results to the screen.
My Search Routine with debounce
Debugger Screenshot of search “Lee child one shot” results:
Relevant JavaScript that requires modifying:
//=======================================================================
const search = debounce(async (searchTerm) =>
{
// if the search term is removed, reset the search result
if (!searchTerm) {
// reset the search result
searchResultElem.innerHTML = '';
return;
}
try {
searchResultElem.innerHTML = '<h3 class="fgR"> SENT FROM AJAX BUT NOT CORRECT BOOK LISTING </h3>';
// make an API request
// const url = `https://en.wikipedia.org/w/api.php?action=query&list=search&prop=info|extracts&inprop=url&utf8=&format=json&origin=*&srlimit=10&srsearch=${searchTerm}`;
const url = 'AJAX-0048.php?q=' + searchTerm;
const response = await fetch(url);
console.log(response);
// const searchResults = await response.json();
searchResults = await response;
// SOME FAILED ATTEMPTS TO RENDER RESULTS
if(0) {
// alert('searchResults.status ==> ' + searchResults.status);
// alert(searchResults.transferred);
// alert(searchResults.version);
// alert(searchResults.transferred);
// render search result
// const searchResultHtml = generateSearchResultHTML(searchResults.query.search, searchTerm);
// add the search result to the searchResultElem
// searchResultElem.innerHTML = searchResultHtml;
}//
} catch (error) {
console.log(error);
}
});
If it is not possible to extract and render the search results I would be grateful for a helpful and simple tutorial.