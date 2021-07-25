How to remove white space on horizontal scroll site

The codepen

Hi! So I was just wondering what I could add or remove(removing certain things doesn’t seem to be working, though) to make the white space at the bottom and right go away and have it only scroll horizontally. When i go to dev tools and resize to laptop or any phone it scrolls DOWN. I’m not sure if its something that needs to be done in css or JavaScript. And the scrolling effect doesn’t work on mobile if I dont add overflow-x: scroll; on the body. I really want to understand before using a template I found!