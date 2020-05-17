problem
How to remove item if exist before and add current as new ?
I need when add statusdate exist before on collectfulldata then remove exist and and add new one
and if not exist add it .
meaning i dont need two statusdata with same name exist two time .
and if statusdata not exist add it .
initcollectdropdowslist=[];
collectfulldata:string;
let textdata=$event.target.options[$event.target.options.selectedIndex].text;
let statusdata:any = this.FilterBinddata.filter(s=>s.reportSource==textdata)[0].reportSource2;
this.collectfulldata= statusdata + "=" + "'" + textdata + "'";
this.initcollectdropdowslist.push(this.collectfulldata);
console.log("full data is " + this.initcollectdropdowslist)
current result
full data is Text5='Lifecycle',Text6='Package',Text7='Parametric'
Expected result
if add Text8=‘car’ to collectfulldata add it because not exist
if add Text6=‘OBS’ add it but remove exist as Text6=‘Package’