problem

How to remove item if exist before and add current as new ?

I need when add statusdate exist before on collectfulldata then remove exist and and add new one

and if not exist add it .

meaning i dont need two statusdata with same name exist two time .

and if statusdata not exist add it .

initcollectdropdowslist=[]; collectfulldata:string; let textdata=$event.target.options[$event.target.options.selectedIndex].text; let statusdata:any = this.FilterBinddata.filter(s=>s.reportSource==textdata)[0].reportSource2; this.collectfulldata= statusdata + "=" + "'" + textdata + "'"; this.initcollectdropdowslist.push(this.collectfulldata); console.log("full data is " + this.initcollectdropdowslist)

current result

full data is Text5='Lifecycle',Text6='Package',Text7='Parametric'

Expected result

if add Text8=‘car’ to collectfulldata add it because not exist

if add Text6=‘OBS’ add it but remove exist as Text6=‘Package’