How to remove [ ] inside another array?

Hello, I’m trying to remove
[ ] from result of
array split.
The output value should be
[{name: "something"}, {......},"
But my code is creating
[{name: ["something"]}, {.....},"
var ring = ["GER", "FRA", "SPA", "BEL", "NET", "IRE"];
var arrays = [], size = 1;
while (ring.length > 0)
arrays.push(ring.splice(0, size));
var comb = arrays.map(function combine(dataItem) {
return {
name: dataItem
}});
console.log(comb);
JSFIDDLE:
https://jsfiddle.net/Lb1ksq93/
This is what I mean:
Probably I’m messing up with basic preformat, but I can’t figure out where, or just if I need to add something else after the split ?
Thanks!