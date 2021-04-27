How to remove [ ] inside another array?

Hello, I’m trying to remove [ ] from result of array split .

The output value should be [{name: "something"}, {......},"

But my code is creating [{name: ["something"]}, {.....},"

var ring = ["GER", "FRA", "SPA", "BEL", "NET", "IRE"]; var arrays = [], size = 1; while (ring.length > 0) arrays.push(ring.splice(0, size)); var comb = arrays.map(function combine(dataItem) { return { name: dataItem }}); console.log(comb);

JSFIDDLE:

https://jsfiddle.net/Lb1ksq93/

This is what I mean:



Probably I’m messing up with basic preformat, but I can’t figure out where, or just if I need to add something else after the split ?

Thanks!