How to remove delay from YouTube video

The YouTube video (aka iframe) doesn’t get created until after createPlayer(args) is called on line 140. Since it is part of the click handler that means it gets created after the click. There is a delay happening as the video is fetched and loaded.

How would this be fixed in the code so that there is not a delay?

To Reproduce : Click Run , then the play image, do it repeatedly to see the delay.

After clicking the the play image, it doesn’t go straight to the video, there’s a delay that occurs that can be clearly seen.

How would I remove that delay?

Click Run , not update to test jsitor code: https://jsitor.com/fgBqHpWtap

You can make edits to the jsfiddle link: https://jsfiddle.net/w2Lphczf/

The delay appears in both.