How to remove CSS theme using version?

WP operates as a CMS. It means it copes everything using PHP. When it was started theme development it was used CSS inside a theme which is above link.

When we move further we moved CSS into another area.

But I do not like to break theme installation even CSS is empty and indeed it does not harm front-end but maybe installation will be broken… another issue is a browser request. My solution would be PHP and hide CSS using PHP but theme installation will keep CSS if WP demands.