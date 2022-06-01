How to reload page, rerun php code

Hi, I have a web site with a couple of menu options / links.
All the pages are essentially the same except for a php loop that selects different content from a json file, so was wondering how to reload one page and just run different php code according to menu option selected.
Thanks for any help
It depends on what kind of links they are. If they’re normal
<a> links, you could stick a code on the end of the URL, and when you render the page, provide the content appropriate to that code. If it’s a
<select>, you could use Javascript to trap the
onChange() event, call a small script to get the different content, and insert it directly into your document.