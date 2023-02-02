How to register local domain, in cloudflare

Hello in Windows 10, I have configured an apache server, a domain (it is not bought from hostinger or similar) I have created it myself. The small virtual domain is configured, in the file httpd-vhost.conf

<VirtualHost 192.168.0.10:80> ServerAdmin jesuscortescamacho0@gmail.com DocumentRoot "/sites/qwertyuiop.com" ServerName qwertyuiop.com ServerAlias www.qwertyuiop.com <Directory "C:/sites/qwertyuiop.com"> DirectoryIndex index.html AllowOverride All Require all granted Options Indexes FollowSymLinks </Directory> ErrorLog "logs/qwertyuiop.com-error.log" CustomLog "logs/qwertyuiop.com-access.log" common </VirtualHost>

I have edited the drivers folder file, the host file, for the domain

I have given apache permissions for public and private networks.

In my internet provider modem, in the firewall section, I have configured virtual servers.

In my modem’s firewall, in the Port Activators section, I have registered port 1 to 65535.



In the firewall of my modem, the section, DMZ, I have configured my static IP address of my computer.192.168.0.10

I also have enabled the services of Application Door, SIP, FTP, among others.

My service provider gives me a dynamic IP and I have this option enabled by default.

And by default in the windows firewall, in the vhost file, in the host and modem file, I have configured the port 80, I already prepared a simple test html file.

Now I have created an account in cloudflare, it gives me to choose some DNS packages, I choose the free one, once this happens, I have to choose a DNS Type, but I don’t really know how to activate it, several options appear. And also I don’t know how to use the cloudflare configuration panel well.

Can you help me tell me how to use cloudflare settings or what other settings on my PC or network modem, do I need to output a small test website to the internet?