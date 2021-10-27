How to Register a Domain Name in 3 Steps

In three simple steps, here’s how to register a domain name.

1. Decide on a Domain Name Registrar

To begin, you must decide where you will register your domain name. The registrar you select will impact the price you pay and how readily you can connect it to your website and business email.

While you can buy a domain name directly from a registrar, if you’re establishing a website, it’s best to get it from your web hosting company, such as Bluehost (for WordPress users). If you’re using a content management system (CMS) like Squarespace, you can also get your domain name from your site builder so that your domain is automatically linked to your site.

Here are the three primary methods for registering your domain name:

Domain name registrar: Select this option if you only require a domain name and nothing else from providers such as Google Domains or GoDaddy.

Web hosting provider: Best for individuals planning to establish a website with WordPress, as many web hosting companies, such as Bluehost or DreamHost, include a free domain name with plans.

Website builders: These are great if you’re creating a website with an all-in-one site builder that includes a free domain name, such as Squarespace or Wix. This also eliminates the need to manually connect your domain name to your website, saving you time and causing issues.

If you’re still unsure, acquire more information about the best domain name registrars to help you make a selection.

2. Look for the Domain Names You Want

Navigate to the service you’ve chosen after deciding on a domain name registrar. You will then be able to begin searching for your selected domain. If you acquire a domain through a web host, such as Bluehost, or a website builder, such as Squarespace, you’ll first choose a plan. Then, as part of the account creation process, you’ll be asked to search for and select a domain.

Ideally, your domain will be the same as your company name. However, finding an available field can be difficult. If you can’t locate a suitable domain name, consider adding keywords, verbs, or location to your business names, such as joesicecream.com , eatjoes.com , or joesvermont.com .

Here are a few pointers to consider while selecting a domain name:

Begin with your company name: Check whether your company’s name is available as a domain name. If not, think of alternatives that might suffice. For instance, if www.johnshotdogs.com is unavailable, consider www.johnsdogs.com .

Use a keyword tool like Ubersuggest to uncover keywords with high search traffic related to your business. If your company name isn’t available, consider adding a keyword to your domain to make it stand out. Using the above example, this could be www.johnsgermanhotdogs.com .

Use a location signifier: For businesses with predominantly local customers, including a city or state abbreviation as part of a domain name will help customers looking for your products and services in a particular area. Consider the website www.johnshotdogsnyc.com as an example.

Select the appropriate extension: A domain extension, such as .com or .net , is what appears after the main section of your domain. There are various extensions available, but the most prevalent is .com .

Learn more about how to choose a domain name for extra assistance.

3. Checkout to Finish Domain Registration

Begin the checkout procedure once you’ve found an available domain name. While it will differ depending on the domain name registrar you choose, the process is generally the same in that you will add your selected domain name to the cart and then follow the checkout steps.

Remember that the information you use to register your domain is that your domain name will display publicly if you do not choose domain name privacy or service that includes domain name privacy, such as Google Domains.

Pro tip: Domain name privacy is strongly advised for organizations that do not have a physical store or office, such as an internet business. This protects your information and reduces spam.