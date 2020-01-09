How to reference svg file in html?

Is there way in html to do exactly what require/include does in php? I want to refence the svg file instead of putting it inside the html file.
You can use an
<img> tag.
There are a few ways of putting SVG in your page.
I think the question is: Why? To decide on which method will best suit your needs.
I have a few amounts of svg icons that I want to include and animate but I think it would be messy if I include them directly in a html file.
@gandalf458 has already suggested a way to “include” the SVG by reference in an
<img> tag.
I think that way would suit what you want to do.
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Element#Image_and_multimedia
More info:
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Element/img#Supported_image_formats
