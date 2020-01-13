Hmm…
How to reference script in HTML
If my HTML/PHP page refers to Javascript code using the
<script></script> element, then does that guarantee that that Javascript code will not fire unless the calling HTML/PHP page calls it?
Not sure I understand the question completely.
If you have this in index.html:
</div>
<script src='myjscode.js'></script>
</body>
</html>
And this in myjscode.js:
alert("Hello");
Then the moment you load index.html, you will see an alert saying “Hello”.
Is that what you mean?
Yes, but I also mean that if you load “menu.html” it should never be able to call or be affected by myjscode.js
Right. If you don’t include myjscode.js, menu.html won’t be able to call it.
But @Paul_Wilkins wrote some Javascript for me where he put it in a separate file but the calling file didn’t include it…
So my fear is that a Javascript script could sniff out elements in another script that it shouldn’t
I think you’re overthinking things. Just have a play with what you want to do and see what happens.
I had this code in “photo-gallery.php” and I wanted a way to stop videos when users clicked the “Close” link…
<div>
<a class='closeWindow' href='#containerMast_fixed'>Close</a>
</div>
And Paul was nice and wrte a little Javascript code for me and we put it in “/scripts/stopVideo.js”
But “photo-gallery.php” never had reference to it in
<script></script
So that makes me worry that a Javscript script I write could be called by other pages when I don’t want that happening!
Since
As far as your JS code being “called by other pages” - yes, by default your .js file is accessible to the internet. So not only can your own pages link to it via the script line, but I could link to it as well, if I wanted. From a security perspective, it should be treated the same way as your html files, that is, it is open for everyone to see.
But if I did include a script line where I included your JS code, what would happen? Well, to continue your example, if my web page happened to have a “Close” link, and was formatted like yours, then there’s a possibility the JS code would stop my videos just like it would stop yours. That usage is not going to affect your own users or web pages, only mine. So in theory you really shouldn’t care or know that I used it.
Yes, you can protect your js pages from me using them if you want.
Pardon my dumb questions, but I’m just trying to solve a simple problem - in another thread - and flying blind here.
I actually wasn’t asking but security, but now it looks like I have another thing to worry about!
I was concerned that another script of mine might fire off the Javascript unintentionally. So I was wondering if there was a way I can save Javascript code in a file but just make it so a given script (e.g. “photo-gallery.php”) can use it.
Make sense?
Ah.
One way to pretty much guarantee you don’t somehow accidentally fire off that JS code is to literally include the source code in the script section, rather than referencing the code from a separate .js file. If you do that, you’ve limited the scope of that JS code to the one html file where you have the script included.
I am trying to apply a simple example that I found over at MDN, but have LOTS of questions not knowing any Javascript. And what we are talking about in this thread is one of them.
But maybe talking about my larger goal will give you some context to help?
Please explain how that might occur.
JavaScript script tags are as reliable as CSS link tags, or as image img tags, or any other similar tags.
The Javascript you helped me is located at “/scripts/stopVideo.js” and the script that uses it makes no reference to that script. So that says to me that script can see my “photo-gallery.php” page and the elements inside it.
So my thinking was, "What if another web page had elements that were found in the stopVideo.js script?
Could things misfire?
Not sure if that makes sense, and I am still trying to process how Javascript works, but that was my concern.
For the latest Javascript code I need help with, I want to make sure it only applies to elements found within a given web page.
That is incorrect. The stopVideo.js script will only be used when a webpage deliberately loads that script, for example with the script tag:
<script src="/scripts/stopVideo.js"></script>
Okay, but we never put a
<script src="/scripts/stopVideo.js"></script> in my “photo-gallery.php” page to call that script, so how does it work?
In that case the script is not used by your page.
But your script works - I know this because it stops the video.
Am I losing my head?
I am losing my head…
Just realized that you told me to put the
<script></script> at the BOTTOM of the
<body></body>
You might have put the script inline in the HTML code, which results in it working but with no external scripting file being used. That would explain things.
No files are ever be used by a page, unless that page requests for that file to be used. Ever.