How to recover yahoo password without phone number

Hi, check out this blog to learn how to recover your Yahoo password. Having a password is mandatory to access your account. Without a password, you have no right to access your account. You can see here that when you intend to create an account, it asks you to create a username and password. And you must remember this password for later use. Always create a strong password using the combination of alphanumeric and special characters

Security requires a lot of attention when it comes to using online email accounts. In fact, hackers want to get your Yahoo email account credentials to hack into your account. Therefore, you should take one of the most effective measures to protect yourself and update your account password from time to time. So once you read this blog you will be qualified to solve your query How can I recover Yahoo Mail password?

Steps to change Yahoo mail password:

To change your Yahoo email password, you must first log into your Yahoo account from a web browser. After registering for your account, carefully apply the provisioning steps below:

First, go to the main menu on the right of the Yahoo window to access your account settings.

Now, go further to access your account information.

Next, you need to open the Yahoo account security page and enter your current password.

Now, you need to click on the Change Password button.

Next, go to create a new password and retype it to confirm your password.

Now, you need to click on the Continue button to save the changes.