How to recover files from a formatted SD card?

I need to recover files from a formatted SD card, is it real? What software is better to use for this? My colleagues recommend Partition Recovery or Rekuva. Does it make sense to pay for these programs?
I guess it depends on how much you want to recover the files.
Companies in my city are charging $ 1,500 for file recovery. Buying software is much cheaper. These files are very important to me.
Search “Runtime Software”.
I used one of their products several years ago successfully but I have no idea what their current line-up is, how well they work or if they work on SD cards.
Their prices were not unreasonable… less than $100 IIRC.
It’s a place to start.
I remembered an old post mentioning free tools I used for recovering data from all sorts of damaged storage, Maybe you can find their later versions.
https://kb.sandisk.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/4985/~/data-recovery-for-memory-cards-and-flash-drives
The above link is to SanDisk software. You can run the software for free and it tells you which files are recoverable and if you want to go ahead and recover them then you can pay for a license to do so.