How to recover files from a formatted SD card?

I need to recover files from a formatted SD card, is it real? What software is better to use for this? My colleagues recommend Partition Recovery or Rekuva. Does it make sense to pay for these programs?
I guess it depends on how much you want to recover the files.
Companies in my city are charging $ 1,500 for file recovery. Buying software is much cheaper. These files are very important to me.
Search “Runtime Software”.
I used one of their products several years ago successfully but I have no idea what their current line-up is, how well they work or if they work on SD cards.
Their prices were not unreasonable… less than $100 IIRC.
It’s a place to start.
I remembered an old post mentioning free tools I used for recovering data from all sorts of damaged storage, Maybe you can find their later versions.