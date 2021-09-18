How to recover files from a formatted SD card?

#1

I need to recover files from a formatted SD card, is it real? What software is better to use for this? My colleagues recommend Partition Recovery or Rekuva. Does it make sense to pay for these programs?

#2

I guess it depends on how much you want to recover the files.

#3

Companies in my city are charging $ 1,500 for file recovery. Buying software is much cheaper. These files are very important to me.

#4

Search “Runtime Software”.

I used one of their products several years ago successfully but I have no idea what their current line-up is, how well they work or if they work on SD cards.

Their prices were not unreasonable… less than $100 IIRC.

It’s a place to start.