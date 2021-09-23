How to recover files from a formatted SD card?

I need to recover files from a formatted SD card, is it real? What software is better to use for this? My colleagues recommend Partition Recovery or Rekuva. Does it make sense to pay for these programs?
I guess it depends on how much you want to recover the files.
Companies in my city are charging $ 1,500 for file recovery. Buying software is much cheaper. These files are very important to me.
Search “Runtime Software”.
I used one of their products several years ago successfully but I have no idea what their current line-up is, how well they work or if they work on SD cards.
Their prices were not unreasonable… less than $100 IIRC.
It’s a place to start.
I remembered an old post mentioning free tools I used for recovering data from all sorts of damaged storage, Maybe you can find their later versions.
https://kb.sandisk.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/4985/~/data-recovery-for-memory-cards-and-flash-drives
The above link is to SanDisk software. You can run the software for free and it tells you which files are recoverable and if you want to go ahead and recover them then you can pay for a license to do so.
Data remains on the disk ubtil it is overwritten. How to recover it depends on the state it is in, i.e. what you’ve done so far.
Please elaborate to get more accurate suggestions.
Hopefully you haven’t tried recover anything yet.
Is this solution only suitable for SanDisk or other SD cards too?
No, I have not tried to recover the data yet. My friends gave me access to two programs: Partition Recovery and Rekuva. After the problems on the SD card, I did not write anything else on it.
I don’t know - you’d have to look into that.
First, the data is still where it was before the formatting.
If the files are unique and non replaceable, I would suggest to clone the drive and work on that image to be safe if you make a mistake.
The SD card most likely has a FAT format. That means it could be very simple to restore the partition and its directory with only the very last file operation to mess up the file directory.
Or in worst case it could be a tedious task to match together sectors of the file. A good start would be to know the file size and the file format,
Plain text files is usually the easiest to find and restore.
So what tool do you know best. Are you familiar with the Command Line interface or would you prefer a graphical interface?
What OS do you have?
Not all recovery programs are the same. It usually depends on what type of files you want to recover. Here are some recovery software options you might want to try. But before you go the recovery program route, try doing a system restore first.
Why is that? Do you think the SD has those Windows restore files created on the SD?
The site you link to has the same name as your account, is it your own site?