How to record video played in a website?

There are numerous web browser extensions that allow to record an entire web browser window session or tab session, and there are numerous total viewport recording programs which are native applications, i.e. programs that run on the operating system directly and not on top of a web browser.

Both these types of programs are not what I seek, because they don’t record a particular video on whatever web browser session.

I want to catch or conquer or record only a video played in a webpage.

Such video is available from <video></video> HTML tags, whether it has an src attribute or it doesn’t; I just don’t care about how the video is loaded, backendly or frontendly, i.e I just don’t care if the source ( src ) is hidden by AJAX or AJAJ or Fetch API (or iframe ?) or whatever, or not hidden at all.

I don’t even want to download the video.

I just want to record the video from the outside, but still, in the webpage itself, with JavaScript.

I could record the video, and more stuff, form the outside with the programs I described above (web browser extensions for live screen recording or native applications for live screen recording) and I could even fix a phone device on a tripod in front of my computer screen and record the video from outside the screen, but I want to record the video with JavaScript in a webpage.