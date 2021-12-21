How to read a byte array from a BLE device in JavaScript?

I am trying to read a characteristic value from a BLE device, which is a skin scanner, which is in a byte array format.

Code below:

function scanSkin()
{
  blueToothDevice
    .then(server => {
      // Getting Scanning Service…
      return server.getPrimaryService('[censored due to privacy]');
    })
    .then(service => {
      // Getting Scanning Characteristic…
      return service.getCharacteristic('[censored due to privacy]');
    })
    .then(characteristic => {
      // Reading skin value
      return characteristic.readValue();
    })
    .then(value => {
      console.log(`Data =  ${value.getUint8(0)}`);
    })
    .catch(error => { console.error(error); });
}

How can I receive a byte array from another source, such a BLE device, or binary file?