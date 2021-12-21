How to read a byte array from a BLE device in JavaScript?

I am trying to read a characteristic value from a BLE device, which is a skin scanner, which is in a byte array format.
Code below:
function scanSkin()
{
blueToothDevice
.then(server => {
// Getting Scanning Service…
return server.getPrimaryService('[censored due to privacy]');
})
.then(service => {
// Getting Scanning Characteristic…
return service.getCharacteristic('[censored due to privacy]');
})
.then(characteristic => {
// Reading skin value
return characteristic.readValue();
})
.then(value => {
console.log(`Data = ${value.getUint8(0)}`);
})
.catch(error => { console.error(error); });
}
How can I receive a byte array from another source, such a BLE device, or binary file?