How to read a byte array from a BLE device in JavaScript?

I am trying to read a characteristic value from a BLE device, which is a skin scanner, which is in a byte array format.

Code below:

function scanSkin() { blueToothDevice .then(server => { // Getting Scanning Service… return server.getPrimaryService('[censored due to privacy]'); }) .then(service => { // Getting Scanning Characteristic… return service.getCharacteristic('[censored due to privacy]'); }) .then(characteristic => { // Reading skin value return characteristic.readValue(); }) .then(value => { console.log(`Data = ${value.getUint8(0)}`); }) .catch(error => { console.error(error); }); }

How can I receive a byte array from another source, such a BLE device, or binary file?