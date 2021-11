Let me give you a step by step procedure to arrive at which works best for your brand

Step1: List down any top 5 keywords that your brand represent

Step2: Find out Keyword volume for those keywords using any SEO tools like Keyword planner, SEMRush etc

Step3: Make sure collective volume of all those 5 keywords is greater than 500 per month, Start writing content around this keywords and put it in a blog post every week

This way you can rank well for specific keywords, write as much as content as possible around those keywords.

Hope this helps.

