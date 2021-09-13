How To Query Custom Post Type from different wordpress database

I’m maintaining 3 salon websites that all share the same stylists. The stylists are a custom post type of ‘talent’. I want to only maintain the talent on 1 site (Site A) and be able to run the same “talent” query on Site B and Site C. How to I run a query from the Site A wordpress DB from Site B on a specific template page?

Here is what I’ve got so far. I left the original query line that works in the code but’s commented out so you can see what work for calling from the current WP DB