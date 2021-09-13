How To Query Custom Post Type from different wordpress database

I’m maintaining 3 salon websites that all share the same stylists. The stylists are a custom post type of ‘talent’. I want to only maintain the talent on 1 site (Site A) and be able to run the same “talent” query on Site B and Site C. How to I run a query from the Site A wordpress DB from Site B on a specific template page?

Here is what I’ve got so far. I left the original query line that works in the code but’s commented out so you can see what work for calling from the current WP DB


// set up second DB
$DB_NAME2 = '...';
$DB_USER2 = '...';
$DB_PASSWORD2 = '...';
$DB_HOST2 = 'localhost';

$second_db = new wpdb($DB_USER2, $DB_PASSWORD2, $DB_NAME2, $DB_HOST2);


$location = 'locationName';

$args = "";


$args = array( 
  'orderby' => 'title',
  'order' => 'ASC',
  'post_type' => 'the-talent',
  'tax_query' => array(
      array (
          'taxonomy' => 'location',
          'field' => 'slug',
          'terms' => $location,
      )
  ),
  'posts_per_page'=>-1
  );
    
  
  //$talent = new WP_Query( $args );
  $talent = $second_db->get_results($args);
        
    if( $talent->have_posts() ) {
      while( $talent->have_posts() ) {
        
        $talent->the_post();
        $name = get_field('name');
        $bio = get_field('bio');
        $main_image = get_field('main_image');
        
        // do something with variables

      }// end while

    }// endif