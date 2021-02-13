How to put variable in array, wp_insert_post?

Well first make sure that $get_value is an array, not a string. Right now you are setting $get_value as a string that for some reason you are making look like array values.

For instance you have $get_value = "'post_content' => $postpost->post_content" when you should be setting it up like $get_value['post_content'] => $postpost->post_content;

You can also use $get_value = array('post_content' => $postpost->post_content, ...); and do all your values at once in the same array.

Once you have $get_value as an array, then it is just a matter of merging it with $args before you pass it off to wp_insert_post(). You can do this with https://www.php.net/manual/en/function.array-merge.php using $new_post_id = wp_insert_post(array_merge($args, $get_value));

What this will do is take every string key of $get_value and add it to $args before inserting. If the two arrays have the same string keys, the values you have in $get_value will overwrite those of $args. The end result is that you have a merged array of your final values.

Experiment a little with this and you should see it work out fairly easily. I hope this helps!