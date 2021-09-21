How to put two buttons at center of screen

I have two buttons in my code and wondering how can I move them to the center of the screen using CSS.I tried playing around with the padding: 10px 24px 24px 30px; but it doesn’t seem to be putting the two buttons at the center of the screen. Also, I want them to be responsive.

Also, using margin:auto seems to be putting it at the center but then the margin-bottom:50px doesn’t work.

Here is the JSFiddle: https://jsfiddle.net/walker123/0n8wxcev/9/

Also, pasting my code below:

CSS:

/* .btn-group button { */ .btn-group-vertical button { background-color: #0b0e0d; /* Black background */ border: 1px solid rgb(239, 240, 239); /* border */ color: white; /* White text */ padding: 20px 24px 24px 30px; /* Some padding top right bottom left */ cursor: pointer; /* Pointer/hand icon */ width: 50%; /* Set a width if needed */ display: block; /* Make the buttons appear below each other */ font-weight: bold; font-size: 14px; text-transform: uppercase; margin-bottom: 50px; /* margin: auto */ } .btn-group button:not(:last-child) { border-bottom: none; /* Prevent double borders */ } /* Add a background color on hover */ /* .btn-group button:hover { */ .btn-group-vertical button:hover { background-color: #ffffff; color: #0b6d11; }

Here is HTML: