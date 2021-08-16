How to put the day of the function get_the_modified_date ('l', $post_id') with the first capital letter?

How to put the day of the function get_the_modified_date (‘l’) with the first capital letter?

`echo get_the_modified_date ('l', $post_id');`

The result is like this: "sunday

I want so: “Sunday”

Since ja I thank you

ucfirst

