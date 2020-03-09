How to put main element next to sidebar?

Hi saeedcs98, welcome to the forums!

You’re not showing the CSS styling behind the screenshot so with the HTML you’ve got I guess you could try the old school way by floating the sidebar left of the main and apply overflow to make it aware of the float.

The principle:

sidebar { float: left; } main { overflow: hidden; }

Please find out more about different layout techniques at e.g. CSS-Tricks or Mozilla Dev and others.

https://css-tricks.com/?s=layout&orderby=relevance&post_type=post%2Cpage%2Cguide