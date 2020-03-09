How to put main element next to sidebar?

Hey there I am trying to put main element next to the sidebar please let me know how can I do this in a professional way

Here is image of this page

footer sec
header sec
header sec1585×788 50.7 KB

here’s is my html structure

<body>
	<header>
		<div class="top-section">
			<p>	<span  class="offer">offer</span> Up to ₹200 Cashback on Movie Tickets </p><p><a hre="#"> Accept Payments </a>| <a hre="#"> Food  Wallet </a>|<a hre="#"> Track Order </a>| <a hre="#">Sell on RoyalPay Mall </a>|<a hre="#"> RoyalPay Smart RetailKYC </a>|<a hre="#"> 24x7 Helps</a>
			</p>
		</div>
		<nav>
		<div class="row main-nav">
			<div class="ham-div"><i class="ham-burger"></i></div>
			<div class="search-bar"><span class="icon-search"><img src="resources/icons/search2x.png" alt=""></span> <input type="text" placeholder="Search For a Product,Brand or Category"> </div>
			<div class="quad-button">
				<ul>
				<li><a href="#"><img src="resources/icons/mob-main2x.png" alt="playwin">play win</a></li>
				<li><a href="#"><img src="resources/icons/money-main.png" alt="playwin">add money</a></li>
				<li><a href="#"><img src="resources/icons/wallet-main.png" alt="playwin">royalpay wallet</a></li>
				<li><a href="#"><img src="resources/icons/login-main.png" alt="playwin">log in/sign up</a></li>
			</ul></div>
		</div>
		</nav>
	</header>
	<sidebar>
		
		<div id="sidebar-menu">
			<a href="#"><img src="resources/icons/mob2x.png" alt="mobile prepaid"><label for="mob-recharge">mobile prepaid</label></a>
			<a href="#"><img src="resources/icons/mob2x.png" alt="mobile postpaid"><label for="mob-recharge">mobile postpaid</label></a>
			<a href="#"><img src="resources/icons/bulb2x.png" alt="electricity"><label for="mob-recharge">eletricity</label></a>
			<a href="#"><img src="resources/icons/tv2x.png" alt="dth recharge"><label for="mob-recharge">DTH recharge</label></a>
			<a href="#"><img src="resources/icons/metro2x.png" alt="metro"><label for="mob-recharge">metro</label></a>
			<a href="#"><img src="resources/icons/telephone2x.png" alt="landline"><label for="mob-recharge">landline</label></a>
			<a href="#"><img src="resources/icons/broadband2x.png" alt="broadband"><label for="mob-recharge">broadband</label></a>
			<a href="#"><img src="resources/icons/fastag2x.png" alt="buy a fastag"><label for="mob-recharge">buy fastag</label></a>
			<a href="#"><img src="resources/icons/mob2x.png" alt="fee payment"><label for="mob-recharge">fee payment</label></a>
			<a href="#"><img src="resources/icons/royalpay-money2x.png" alt="royalpay money"><label for="mob-recharge">royalPay money</label></a>
			<a href="#"><img src="resources/icons/cylinder2x.png" alt="book a cylinder"><label for="mob-recharge">book a cylinder</label></a>
			<a href="#"><img src="resources/icons/more2x.png" alt="more"><label for="mob-recharge">more</label></a>
		</div>
		
	</sidebar>
	<main class="main-container">
		<div class="content-box">
			<h2>mobile recharge or bill payment</h2>
			<div class="radio-group">
				<input type="radio" id="prepaid" name="prepaid">
				<input type="radio" id="prepaid" name="prepaid">
			</div>
			
		</div>
		
	</main>
</body>
Hi saeedcs98, welcome to the forums!

You’re not showing the CSS styling behind the screenshot so with the HTML you’ve got I guess you could try the old school way by floating the sidebar left of the main and apply overflow to make it aware of the float.

The principle:

sidebar {
  float: left;
}
main {
  overflow: hidden;
}

Please find out more about different layout techniques at e.g. CSS-Tricks or Mozilla Dev and others.

https://css-tricks.com/?s=layout&orderby=relevance&post_type=post%2Cpage%2Cguide

No, Actually I fixed it in this way look here is the css

*{
	margin: 0 !important;
	padding: 0 ;
	font-family: 'Segoe UI';
	font-weight: 600;
	font-size:14px;
	color: #707070;
}
sidebar{
	position: fixed;
	z-index: 1000;
	
}
h1,h2,h3,h4,h5,h6{
	text-transform: capitalize;
}
input::placeholder{
	color: #707070;
}
.top-section{
	
	font-weight: 300;
	background: #F3F7F8;
	min-height: 30px;
	display: flex;
	justify-content: space-between;
	align-items: center;
	padding: 0 40px 0 40px;
}

a{
	color: #707070;
	text-transform: capitalize;
	text-decoration: none;
	cursor: pointer;
}
a:hover{
	color: #707070;
	text-decoration: none;
}

.quad-button > ul > li  > a {
	font-family: 'Segoe UI';
	font-weight: 600;
	font-size: 16px;
}
.quad-button{
	
}

.quad-button > ul > li {
	display: inline-block;
	list-style: none;
	padding: 0 0 0 40px;
}
.quad-button > ul > li > a > img {
	width: 25px;
	height: 25px;
	margin-right: 5px !important;
	
}
.quad-button > ul {
	margin: 0;
	padding: 0;
}
.quad-button > ul a {
	display: block;
}

.main-nav {
	min-height: 74px;
	background: #fff;
	display: flex;
	justify-content: space-between;
	align-items: center;
	padding: 0 40px 0 0;
	box-shadow: 0 2px 4px 0px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2);
}


.search-bar input[type='text']{

width: 300px;
height: 35px;


}

.search-bar input[type='submit']{
/*border-right: 1px solid #000;*/
}
input{
	text-align: center;
	border-radius: 0 20px 20px 0px;
	border:2px solid #03B5E7;
}
input:focus{
	outline: none !important ;
}


.icon-search img {
	border: 2px solid #03B5E7;
	border-right: none;
	border-radius: 20px 0px 0 20px;
	height: 35px;
	padding: 5px 10px;
	float: left;
}

.input input{
	height: 35px;
	margin-right: 5px;
}
.icon-img img{
	border: 2px solid #03B5E7;
	border-right: none;
	border-radius: 20px 0px 0 20px;
	height: 35px;
	float: left;
	padding: 5px 10px;
	}
body{
	background: #F3F7F8;
}



.offer {
	padding: 1px 15px;
	border-radius: 20px;
	background: red;
	color: #fff;
}

#sidebar-menu {
	margin-top: 5px !important;
	width: 200px;
	height: auto;
	background: #03B5E7;
	display: flex;
	flex-wrap: wrap;
	flex-direction: column;
	align-items: center;
}
#sidebar-menu a {
	display: block;
	color: #ffffff;
	text-align: center;
	padding-top: 50px;
	
}
#sidebar-menu a label {
	display: block;
	color: #ffffff;
	text-align: center;
	padding-top: 10px;
	
}



.main-container {
	width: 100% !important;
	padding-left: 20%;
	padding-top: 2%;
	display: flex;
	flex-direction: column;
	align-content: center;
}
.right{
	float: right !important;
}
.left{
	float:left !important;
}

.content-box {
	background: #fff;
	width: 90%;
	height: auto;
	box-shadow:2px 2px 2px 2px rgba(0,0,0,0.2);
	padding: 20px 40px;
	border-radius: 20px;
}

.radio-group label{
	font-size: 16px !important;
	text-transform: capitalize;
	padding: 5px 10px 0 0;
	
}
/* Chrome, Safari, Edge, Opera */
input::-webkit-outer-spin-button,
input::-webkit-inner-spin-button {
  -webkit-appearance: none;
  margin: 0;
}

/* Firefox */
input[type=number] {
  -moz-appearance:textfield;
}
this css was fix my issue is right way to do this kind of layout?
@Erik_J

No, I’m afraid it is not. :wink:

If you want the sidebar to stay in viewport you could rather use “sticky” to make it stop scrolling at the edge of viewport.

The example sites I posted about layout techniques also goes through positioning:

Please also note that there is no HTML element called ‘sidebar’. You should use valid HTML elements.

This also applies to the label element that you have nested inside an anchor. Anchors are not allowed to hold interactive content such as labels and could cause accessibility and usability problems.

Always run your html and css through the w3c validators to avoid these issues at the start. :slight_smile:

ohh thanks :sweat_smile:

friend I use this way to achive the above layout and that was work pretty good except that I don’t know how but all elements stretch too much

look

problem301
problem3011600×866 127 KB 

*{
	margin: 0 !important;
	padding: 0 ;
	font-family: 'Segoe UI';
	font-weight: 600;
	font-size:14px;
	color: #707070;
}
html{
	 scroll-behavior: smooth;
}
body{
  display: grid;
  grid-template-columns: min-content 100%;
	
	

}

.swiper-slide label{
	display: block !important;
	text-transform: capitalize;
	text-align: center;
 	
}
.swiper-slide a{
	text-align: center;
 	
}

#sidebar-menu{
/*	position: sticky;*/
	white-space: nowrap;
	z-index: 99;
	
}
h1,h2,h3,h4,h5,h6{
	text-transform: capitalize;
}
input::placeholder{
	color: #707070;
}
.top-section{
	
	font-weight: 300;
	background: #F3F7F8;
	min-height: 30px;
	display: flex;
	justify-content: space-between;
	align-items: center;
	padding: 0 40px 0 40px;
}

a{
	color: #707070;
	text-transform: capitalize;
	text-decoration: none;
	cursor: pointer;
}
a:hover{
	color: #707070;
	text-decoration: none;
}
header{
	grid-column: 1 / 3;
}
footer{
	grid-column: 1 / 3;
}
.quad-button > ul > li  > a {
	font-family: 'Segoe UI';
	font-weight: 600;
	font-size: 16px;
}
.quad-button{
	
}

.quad-button > ul > li {
	display: inline-block;
	list-style: none;
	padding: 0 0 0 40px;
}
.quad-button > ul > li > a > img {
	width: 25px;
	height: 25px;
	margin-right: 5px !important;
	
}
.quad-button > ul {
	margin: 0;
	padding: 0;
}
.quad-button > ul a {
	display: block;
}

.main-nav {
	min-height: 74px;
	background: #fff;
	display: flex;
	justify-content: space-between;
	
	align-items: center;
	padding: 0 40px 0 0;
	box-shadow: 0 2px 4px 0px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2);
}


.search-bar input[type='text']{

width: 300px;
height: 35px;


}

.search-bar input[type='submit']{
/*border-right: 1px solid #000;*/
}
input{
	text-align: center;
	border-radius: 0 20px 20px 0px;
	border:2px solid #03B5E7;
}
input:focus{
	outline: none !important ;
}


.icon-search img {
	border: 2px solid #03B5E7;
	border-right: none;
	border-radius: 20px 0px 0 20px;
	height: 35px;
	padding: 5px 10px;
	float: left;
}

.input input{
	height: 35px;
	margin-right: 5px;
}
.icon-img img{
	border: 2px solid #03B5E7;
	border-right: none;
	border-radius: 20px 0px 0 20px;
	height: 35px;
	float: left;
	padding: 5px 10px;
	}




.offer {
	padding: 1px 15px;
	border-radius: 20px;
	background: #D54545;
	color: #fff;
	text-transform: uppercase;
}

#sidebar-menu {
	margin-top: 5px !important;
	width: 200px;
	height: auto;
	background: #03B5E7;
	display: flex;
	flex-wrap: wrap;
	flex-direction: column;
	align-items: center;
	 white-space: nowrap;
}
#sidebar-menu a {
	display: block;
	color: #ffffff;
	text-align: center;
	padding-top: 50px;
	position: sticky;
}
#sidebar-menu a label {
	display: block;
	color: #ffffff;
	text-align: center;
	padding-top: 10px;
	
}



.main-container {
/*	position: absolute;*/
    top: 90px;
	width: 100% !important;
	padding-left: 1%;
	padding-top: 2%;
	display: flex;
	flex-direction: column;
	align-content: center;
}
.right{
	float: right !important;
}
.left{
	float:left !important;
}

.content-box {
	background: #fff;
	width: 97%;
	height: auto;
	box-shadow:0px 5px 9px 5px rgba(0,0,0,0.3);
	padding: 20px 40px;
	border-radius: 20px;
}
.content-box-sm {
	background: #fff;
	width: 22%;
	height: auto;
	box-shadow:0px 5px 9px 5px rgba(0,0,0,0.3);
	padding: 20px 40px;
	
	border-radius: 20px;
}

.radio-group label{
	font-size: 16px !important;
	text-transform: capitalize;
	padding: 5px 10px 0 0;
	
}
/* Chrome, Safari, Edge, Opera */
input::-webkit-outer-spin-button,
input::-webkit-inner-spin-button {
  -webkit-appearance: none;
  margin: 0;
}

/* Firefox */
input[type=number] {
  -moz-appearance:textfield;
}
select{
	height: 35px;
	border-radius: 0 20px 20px 0;
	border: 2px solid #03B5E7;
	width: 12rem;
}
select:focus,select:focus-within{
	outline: none;
}
.text {
	vertical-align: middle;
}

.link {
 color: #03B5E7;
cursor: pointer;
font-weight: 600;
}
.none{
	display: none;
}

.btn-color {
	background:#03B5E7;
	letter-spacing: 0.5px;
	font-size: 18px;
	padding: 15px 35px;
	border-radius: 30px;
	
}
.main-color{
	color: #03B5E7;
}
h3.main-color::before{
/*	content: url("resources/icons/fast-forward2x.png");*/
/*
	background-repeat: no-repeat;
	background-position:center;
	background-size:20px 20px;
*/
/*	content: 'here\'s before';*/
}
button{
	text-transform: capitalize;
	color: #fff !important;
	font-weight: 700 !important;
	
}


/*
.checkbox-label input{
	opacity: 0;
	position: absolute;
	cursor: pointer;
}
.checkbox-label .checkbox-custom{
	position: absolute;
	top: 0;
	left: 0;
	height: 24px;
	width: 24px;
	background-color: transparent;
	border-radius: 5px;
	border: 2px solid #03B5E7;
}
.checkbox-label .checkbox-custom::after{
	position: absolute;
	content: "";
	top: 12px;
	left: 12px;
	height: 0px;
	width: 0px;
	border-radius: 5px;
	border:  solid #d3d3d3;
	border-width: 0 3px 3px 0;
	-webkit-transform: rotate(0deg) scale(0);
	-ms-transform: rotate(0deg) scale(0);
	transform: rotate(0deg) scale(0);
	opacity: 1;
}

.checkbox-label input:checked ~ .checkbox-custom{
	border-radius: 5px;
	border: 2px solid #d3d3d3;
	border-width: 0 3px 3px 0;
	-webkit-transform: rotate(0deg) scale(1);
	-ms-transform: rotate(0deg) scale(1);
	transform: rotate(0deg) scale(1);
	opacity: 1;
}

.checkbox-label input:checked ~ .checkbox-custom::after{
	top: 3px;
	left: 8px;
	height: 12px;
	width: 6px;
	border-radius: 5px;
	border:  solid #03B5E7;
	border-width: 0 2px 2px 0;
	-webkit-transform: rotate(0deg) scale(0);
	-ms-transform: rotate(0deg) scale(0);
	transform: rotate(0deg) scale(0);
	opacity: 1;
	background-color: transparent;
	border-radius: 0;
}
*/
.checkbox-label input {
    position: absolute;
    opacity: 0;
    cursor: pointer;
	z-index: 99;
	left: 6px;
    top: 6px;
}

.checkbox-label .checkbox-custom {
    position: absolute;
	cursor: pointer;
    top: 2px;
    left: 0px;
    height: 24px;
    width: 24px;
    background-color: transparent;
    border-radius: 50%;
    transition: all 0.3s ease-out;
    -webkit-transition: all 0.3s ease-out;
    -moz-transition: all 0.3s ease-out;
    -ms-transition: all 0.3s ease-out;
    -o-transition: all 0.3s ease-out;
    border: 2px solid #03B5E7;
}


.checkbox-label input:checked ~ .checkbox-custom {
    background-color: #03B5E7;
    border-radius: 50%;
    -webkit-transform: rotate(0deg) scale(1);
    -ms-transform: rotate(0deg) scale(1);
    transform: rotate(0deg) scale(1);
    opacity:1;
    border: 2px solid #707070;
}


.checkbox-label .checkbox-custom::after {
    position: absolute;
    content: "";
    left: 12px;
    top: 12px;
    height: 0px;
    width: 0px;
    border-radius: 50%;
    border: solid #009BFF;
    border-width: 0 3px 3px 0;
    -webkit-transform: rotate(0deg) scale(0);
    -ms-transform: rotate(0deg) scale(0);
    transform: rotate(0deg) scale(0);
    opacity:1;
    transition: all 0.3s ease-out;
    -webkit-transition: all 0.3s ease-out;
    -moz-transition: all 0.3s ease-out;
    -ms-transition: all 0.3s ease-out;
    -o-transition: all 0.3s ease-out;
}


.checkbox-label input:checked ~ .checkbox-custom::after {
/*
  -webkit-transform: rotate(45deg) scale(1);
  -ms-transform: rotate(45deg) scale(1);
  transform: rotate(45deg) scale(1);
  opacity:0;
  left: 8px;
  top: 3px;
  width: 6px;
  height: 12px;
  border: solid #009BFF;
  border-width: 0 2px 2px 0;
*/
  background-color: transparent;
  border-radius: 0;
}



/* For Ripple Effect */
/*
.checkbox-label .checkbox-custom::before {
    position: absolute;
    content: "";
    left: 10px;
    top: 10px;
    width: 0px;
    height: 0px;
    border-radius: 50%;
    border: 2px solid #03B5E7;
    -webkit-transform: scale(0);
    -ms-transform: scale(0);
    transform: scale(0);    
}
*/

.checkbox-label input:checked ~ .checkbox-custom::before {
    left: -3px;
    top: -3px;
    width: 30px;
    height: 30px;
    border-radius: 50%;
    -webkit-transform: scale(3);
    -ms-transform: scale(3);
    transform: scale(3);
    opacity:0;
    z-index: 999;
    transition: all 0.3s ease-out;
    -webkit-transition: all 0.3s ease-out;
    -moz-transition: all 0.3s ease-out;
    -ms-transition: all 0.3s ease-out;
    -o-transition: all 0.3s ease-out;
}





.clear-fix {
	height: 5rem;
	
	background-color: transparent;
}

.center {
	display: flex;
	justify-content: center;
}

/*
    position: relative !important;
	top: -32px !important;
	left: 0 !important;
*/



.next-box {
	
    background: #fff;
    width: 100px;
    height: 64px;
    /* color: #fff !important; */
    /* font-size: 0px; */
    position: relative;
    border-radius: 15px 0 0 15px;
    top: 0;
    left: 40px;
    border: 2px solid #707070;
    border-right: none;
}

/*
.swiper-button-next, .swiper-container-rtl .swiper-button-prev {
    right: 19px !important;
    left: auto !important;
    top: 15px !important;
    border: 1px solid #07baf4 !important;
    width: 30px !important;
    height: 30px !important;
    border-width: 6px !important;
    border-left: 0 !important;
    border-top: 0 !important;
    transform: rotate(135deg) !important;
}
.swiper-button-next:focus{
	outline: none;
}
*/

.h-3{
	height: 300px !important;
}.h-4{
	height: 400px !important;
}.h-5{
	height: 500px !important;
}.h-6{
height: 600px !important;
}
.slider-wrapper{
	display: relative;
	overflow: hidden;
	float: left;
	padding: 0px;
/*    border: 1px solid #000;*/
	list-style: none;
	
}
.slider-wrapper li{
	display: none;
}
.slider-wrapper li.active{
	display: inline-block;
}
.prev,.next{
	float: left;
	margin-top: 130px;
	cursor: pointer;
}
.prev{
	display: inline;
	position: relative;
	margin-right: -45px !important;
	    top: 211px;
	z-index: 100;
}
.next{
		display: inline;

	position: relative;
	margin-left: -45px !important;
	    top: 190px;
	z-index: 100;
}
.col-md-6{
	padding: 0;
}
.col-md-6.d-flex {
    flex-direction: column;
}

.slider-bottom{
	display: block;
	position: relative;
}
.slider-bottom ul{
		display: flex;
	justify-content: space-between;
		align-items: center;
		position: relative;
		list-style: none;

}
.slider-bottom li {
    display: block;
    padding: 30px 30px;
    height: 147px;
    width: 140px;
    text-align: justify;
    background: #000;
	border: 1px solid #d3d3d3;
	border-top:none;
}
.slider-bottom li:last-child {
	border-right: none;
}
.slider-bottom ul li label{
	
}














.category-card {
	display: block;
	width: 120px;
	height: auto;
}

.category-wrapper {
	display: flex;
	position: relative;
	justify-content: space-around;
}
.category-card img {
	border-radius: 50%;
}
.category-card p {
	width: 100px;
	text-align: center;
}

.card-heading img {
			border-radius: 50%;
}


.product-card img {
	border-radius: 4px;
}.product-card p {
	text-transform: capitalize;
	text-align: center;
	width: 200px;
}



.summary-box {
	display: flex;
	justify-content: space-between;
	
}
.summary-box p,.summary-box h4{
		color: #03b5e7;
		text-align: center;
		line-height: 1.3rem;
		text-transform: capitalize;	
		
}
.summary-box p {
	margin-top: 10px !important; 	
}
.summary-box .col-sm-4:first-child{
	border-right: 3px solid #ccc;
	padding: 0;
}

.summary-wrapper {
	display: flex;
	justify-content: space-around;
	padding-left: 0px;
}

#footer-links {
	background-color: #03b5e7;
	height: 100px;
	display: flex;
	justify-content: space-around;
	align-items: center;
}
.links a{
	color: #fff;
	font-size: 18px;
	padding: 0 20px 0 10px;
	
}



.social-links ul {
/*
	display: flex;
	justify-content: space-around !important;
	list-style: none;
*/
	
}
#social-icons{
	display: inline-flex;
	justify-content: space-around;
	list-style: none;
}
.social-links ul li{
	padding-right: 20px;
}

.affiliate-icon {
	display: flex;
	width: 80%;
	justify-content: space-around;
	align-items: center;
	padding: 10px; 0 0 0;
}
.affiliate-icon p{
	text-align: left;
	text-transform: capitalize;
}


#short-links h3 {
	color:#03b5e7;
}
#short-links label{
	text-transform: capitalize;
	font-size: 18px;
	font-weight: 400;
	cursor: pointer;
	padding: 20px;
}
.actived-link{
	border-bottom: 3px solid #03b5e7;
	border-radius: 2px;
}
.fa-caret-down:before{
    content: "\f0d7";
    margin-left: 20px;
    color: #000;
}
.dropdown-links{

	background-color: #f5f8f9;
	padding: 20px 10px;
}
.dropdown-links ul{
	display: flex;
	justify-content: space-around;
	list-style: none;
	align-items: center;
		
}

.product-wrapper{
	float: left;
	overflow: hidden;
	padding: 15px;
	width: 100%;
	position: relative;
}

.product-wrapper .product-wrapper-inner {
	transition: 1s ease all;
	float: left;
}

.product-wrapper .product-wrapper-inner .product-card {
	float: left;
}

.product-wrapper .product-wrapper-inner .product-card > div {
	text-align: center;
	padding: 10px;
	margin: 10px !important;
	background: #f1f1f1;
	color: #666;
}

.product-wrapper .leftLst,
.product-wrapper .rightLst {
	position: absolute;
	border-radius: 50%;
	top: calc(50% - 20px);
}

.product-wrapper .leftLst {
	left: 0;
}

.product-wrapper .rightLst {
	right: 0;
}

.product-wrapper .leftLst.over,
.product-wrapper .rightLst.over {
	pointer-events: none;
	background: #ccc;
}
.ham-div {
	margin-left: 3% !important;
}