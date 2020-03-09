How to put main element next to sidebar?

friend I use this way to achive the above layout and that was work pretty good except that I don’t know how but all elements stretch too much
look
*{
margin: 0 !important;
padding: 0 ;
font-family: 'Segoe UI';
font-weight: 600;
font-size:14px;
color: #707070;
}
html{
scroll-behavior: smooth;
}
body{
display: grid;
grid-template-columns: min-content 100%;
}
.swiper-slide label{
display: block !important;
text-transform: capitalize;
text-align: center;
}
.swiper-slide a{
text-align: center;
}
#sidebar-menu{
/* position: sticky;*/
white-space: nowrap;
z-index: 99;
}
h1,h2,h3,h4,h5,h6{
text-transform: capitalize;
}
input::placeholder{
color: #707070;
}
.top-section{
font-weight: 300;
background: #F3F7F8;
min-height: 30px;
display: flex;
justify-content: space-between;
align-items: center;
padding: 0 40px 0 40px;
}
a{
color: #707070;
text-transform: capitalize;
text-decoration: none;
cursor: pointer;
}
a:hover{
color: #707070;
text-decoration: none;
}
header{
grid-column: 1 / 3;
}
footer{
grid-column: 1 / 3;
}
.quad-button > ul > li > a {
font-family: 'Segoe UI';
font-weight: 600;
font-size: 16px;
}
.quad-button{
}
.quad-button > ul > li {
display: inline-block;
list-style: none;
padding: 0 0 0 40px;
}
.quad-button > ul > li > a > img {
width: 25px;
height: 25px;
margin-right: 5px !important;
}
.quad-button > ul {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
.quad-button > ul a {
display: block;
}
.main-nav {
min-height: 74px;
background: #fff;
display: flex;
justify-content: space-between;
align-items: center;
padding: 0 40px 0 0;
box-shadow: 0 2px 4px 0px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2);
}
.search-bar input[type='text']{
width: 300px;
height: 35px;
}
.search-bar input[type='submit']{
/*border-right: 1px solid #000;*/
}
input{
text-align: center;
border-radius: 0 20px 20px 0px;
border:2px solid #03B5E7;
}
input:focus{
outline: none !important ;
}
.icon-search img {
border: 2px solid #03B5E7;
border-right: none;
border-radius: 20px 0px 0 20px;
height: 35px;
padding: 5px 10px;
float: left;
}
.input input{
height: 35px;
margin-right: 5px;
}
.icon-img img{
border: 2px solid #03B5E7;
border-right: none;
border-radius: 20px 0px 0 20px;
height: 35px;
float: left;
padding: 5px 10px;
}
.offer {
padding: 1px 15px;
border-radius: 20px;
background: #D54545;
color: #fff;
text-transform: uppercase;
}
#sidebar-menu {
margin-top: 5px !important;
width: 200px;
height: auto;
background: #03B5E7;
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
flex-direction: column;
align-items: center;
white-space: nowrap;
}
#sidebar-menu a {
display: block;
color: #ffffff;
text-align: center;
padding-top: 50px;
position: sticky;
}
#sidebar-menu a label {
display: block;
color: #ffffff;
text-align: center;
padding-top: 10px;
}
.main-container {
/* position: absolute;*/
top: 90px;
width: 100% !important;
padding-left: 1%;
padding-top: 2%;
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
align-content: center;
}
.right{
float: right !important;
}
.left{
float:left !important;
}
.content-box {
background: #fff;
width: 97%;
height: auto;
box-shadow:0px 5px 9px 5px rgba(0,0,0,0.3);
padding: 20px 40px;
border-radius: 20px;
}
.content-box-sm {
background: #fff;
width: 22%;
height: auto;
box-shadow:0px 5px 9px 5px rgba(0,0,0,0.3);
padding: 20px 40px;
border-radius: 20px;
}
.radio-group label{
font-size: 16px !important;
text-transform: capitalize;
padding: 5px 10px 0 0;
}
/* Chrome, Safari, Edge, Opera */
input::-webkit-outer-spin-button,
input::-webkit-inner-spin-button {
-webkit-appearance: none;
margin: 0;
}
/* Firefox */
input[type=number] {
-moz-appearance:textfield;
}
select{
height: 35px;
border-radius: 0 20px 20px 0;
border: 2px solid #03B5E7;
width: 12rem;
}
select:focus,select:focus-within{
outline: none;
}
.text {
vertical-align: middle;
}
.link {
color: #03B5E7;
cursor: pointer;
font-weight: 600;
}
.none{
display: none;
}
.btn-color {
background:#03B5E7;
letter-spacing: 0.5px;
font-size: 18px;
padding: 15px 35px;
border-radius: 30px;
}
.main-color{
color: #03B5E7;
}
h3.main-color::before{
/* content: url("resources/icons/fast-forward2x.png");*/
/*
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-position:center;
background-size:20px 20px;
*/
/* content: 'here\'s before';*/
}
button{
text-transform: capitalize;
color: #fff !important;
font-weight: 700 !important;
}
/*
.checkbox-label input{
opacity: 0;
position: absolute;
cursor: pointer;
}
.checkbox-label .checkbox-custom{
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
height: 24px;
width: 24px;
background-color: transparent;
border-radius: 5px;
border: 2px solid #03B5E7;
}
.checkbox-label .checkbox-custom::after{
position: absolute;
content: "";
top: 12px;
left: 12px;
height: 0px;
width: 0px;
border-radius: 5px;
border: solid #d3d3d3;
border-width: 0 3px 3px 0;
-webkit-transform: rotate(0deg) scale(0);
-ms-transform: rotate(0deg) scale(0);
transform: rotate(0deg) scale(0);
opacity: 1;
}
.checkbox-label input:checked ~ .checkbox-custom{
border-radius: 5px;
border: 2px solid #d3d3d3;
border-width: 0 3px 3px 0;
-webkit-transform: rotate(0deg) scale(1);
-ms-transform: rotate(0deg) scale(1);
transform: rotate(0deg) scale(1);
opacity: 1;
}
.checkbox-label input:checked ~ .checkbox-custom::after{
top: 3px;
left: 8px;
height: 12px;
width: 6px;
border-radius: 5px;
border: solid #03B5E7;
border-width: 0 2px 2px 0;
-webkit-transform: rotate(0deg) scale(0);
-ms-transform: rotate(0deg) scale(0);
transform: rotate(0deg) scale(0);
opacity: 1;
background-color: transparent;
border-radius: 0;
}
*/
.checkbox-label input {
position: absolute;
opacity: 0;
cursor: pointer;
z-index: 99;
left: 6px;
top: 6px;
}
.checkbox-label .checkbox-custom {
position: absolute;
cursor: pointer;
top: 2px;
left: 0px;
height: 24px;
width: 24px;
background-color: transparent;
border-radius: 50%;
transition: all 0.3s ease-out;
-webkit-transition: all 0.3s ease-out;
-moz-transition: all 0.3s ease-out;
-ms-transition: all 0.3s ease-out;
-o-transition: all 0.3s ease-out;
border: 2px solid #03B5E7;
}
.checkbox-label input:checked ~ .checkbox-custom {
background-color: #03B5E7;
border-radius: 50%;
-webkit-transform: rotate(0deg) scale(1);
-ms-transform: rotate(0deg) scale(1);
transform: rotate(0deg) scale(1);
opacity:1;
border: 2px solid #707070;
}
.checkbox-label .checkbox-custom::after {
position: absolute;
content: "";
left: 12px;
top: 12px;
height: 0px;
width: 0px;
border-radius: 50%;
border: solid #009BFF;
border-width: 0 3px 3px 0;
-webkit-transform: rotate(0deg) scale(0);
-ms-transform: rotate(0deg) scale(0);
transform: rotate(0deg) scale(0);
opacity:1;
transition: all 0.3s ease-out;
-webkit-transition: all 0.3s ease-out;
-moz-transition: all 0.3s ease-out;
-ms-transition: all 0.3s ease-out;
-o-transition: all 0.3s ease-out;
}
.checkbox-label input:checked ~ .checkbox-custom::after {
/*
-webkit-transform: rotate(45deg) scale(1);
-ms-transform: rotate(45deg) scale(1);
transform: rotate(45deg) scale(1);
opacity:0;
left: 8px;
top: 3px;
width: 6px;
height: 12px;
border: solid #009BFF;
border-width: 0 2px 2px 0;
*/
background-color: transparent;
border-radius: 0;
}
/* For Ripple Effect */
/*
.checkbox-label .checkbox-custom::before {
position: absolute;
content: "";
left: 10px;
top: 10px;
width: 0px;
height: 0px;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 2px solid #03B5E7;
-webkit-transform: scale(0);
-ms-transform: scale(0);
transform: scale(0);
}
*/
.checkbox-label input:checked ~ .checkbox-custom::before {
left: -3px;
top: -3px;
width: 30px;
height: 30px;
border-radius: 50%;
-webkit-transform: scale(3);
-ms-transform: scale(3);
transform: scale(3);
opacity:0;
z-index: 999;
transition: all 0.3s ease-out;
-webkit-transition: all 0.3s ease-out;
-moz-transition: all 0.3s ease-out;
-ms-transition: all 0.3s ease-out;
-o-transition: all 0.3s ease-out;
}
.clear-fix {
height: 5rem;
background-color: transparent;
}
.center {
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
}
/*
position: relative !important;
top: -32px !important;
left: 0 !important;
*/
.next-box {
background: #fff;
width: 100px;
height: 64px;
/* color: #fff !important; */
/* font-size: 0px; */
position: relative;
border-radius: 15px 0 0 15px;
top: 0;
left: 40px;
border: 2px solid #707070;
border-right: none;
}
/*
.swiper-button-next, .swiper-container-rtl .swiper-button-prev {
right: 19px !important;
left: auto !important;
top: 15px !important;
border: 1px solid #07baf4 !important;
width: 30px !important;
height: 30px !important;
border-width: 6px !important;
border-left: 0 !important;
border-top: 0 !important;
transform: rotate(135deg) !important;
}
.swiper-button-next:focus{
outline: none;
}
*/
.h-3{
height: 300px !important;
}.h-4{
height: 400px !important;
}.h-5{
height: 500px !important;
}.h-6{
height: 600px !important;
}
.slider-wrapper{
display: relative;
overflow: hidden;
float: left;
padding: 0px;
/* border: 1px solid #000;*/
list-style: none;
}
.slider-wrapper li{
display: none;
}
.slider-wrapper li.active{
display: inline-block;
}
.prev,.next{
float: left;
margin-top: 130px;
cursor: pointer;
}
.prev{
display: inline;
position: relative;
margin-right: -45px !important;
top: 211px;
z-index: 100;
}
.next{
display: inline;
position: relative;
margin-left: -45px !important;
top: 190px;
z-index: 100;
}
.col-md-6{
padding: 0;
}
.col-md-6.d-flex {
flex-direction: column;
}
.slider-bottom{
display: block;
position: relative;
}
.slider-bottom ul{
display: flex;
justify-content: space-between;
align-items: center;
position: relative;
list-style: none;
}
.slider-bottom li {
display: block;
padding: 30px 30px;
height: 147px;
width: 140px;
text-align: justify;
background: #000;
border: 1px solid #d3d3d3;
border-top:none;
}
.slider-bottom li:last-child {
border-right: none;
}
.slider-bottom ul li label{
}
.category-card {
display: block;
width: 120px;
height: auto;
}
.category-wrapper {
display: flex;
position: relative;
justify-content: space-around;
}
.category-card img {
border-radius: 50%;
}
.category-card p {
width: 100px;
text-align: center;
}
.card-heading img {
border-radius: 50%;
}
.product-card img {
border-radius: 4px;
}.product-card p {
text-transform: capitalize;
text-align: center;
width: 200px;
}
.summary-box {
display: flex;
justify-content: space-between;
}
.summary-box p,.summary-box h4{
color: #03b5e7;
text-align: center;
line-height: 1.3rem;
text-transform: capitalize;
}
.summary-box p {
margin-top: 10px !important;
}
.summary-box .col-sm-4:first-child{
border-right: 3px solid #ccc;
padding: 0;
}
.summary-wrapper {
display: flex;
justify-content: space-around;
padding-left: 0px;
}
#footer-links {
background-color: #03b5e7;
height: 100px;
display: flex;
justify-content: space-around;
align-items: center;
}
.links a{
color: #fff;
font-size: 18px;
padding: 0 20px 0 10px;
}
.social-links ul {
/*
display: flex;
justify-content: space-around !important;
list-style: none;
*/
}
#social-icons{
display: inline-flex;
justify-content: space-around;
list-style: none;
}
.social-links ul li{
padding-right: 20px;
}
.affiliate-icon {
display: flex;
width: 80%;
justify-content: space-around;
align-items: center;
padding: 10px; 0 0 0;
}
.affiliate-icon p{
text-align: left;
text-transform: capitalize;
}
#short-links h3 {
color:#03b5e7;
}
#short-links label{
text-transform: capitalize;
font-size: 18px;
font-weight: 400;
cursor: pointer;
padding: 20px;
}
.actived-link{
border-bottom: 3px solid #03b5e7;
border-radius: 2px;
}
.fa-caret-down:before{
content: "\f0d7";
margin-left: 20px;
color: #000;
}
.dropdown-links{
background-color: #f5f8f9;
padding: 20px 10px;
}
.dropdown-links ul{
display: flex;
justify-content: space-around;
list-style: none;
align-items: center;
}
.product-wrapper{
float: left;
overflow: hidden;
padding: 15px;
width: 100%;
position: relative;
}
.product-wrapper .product-wrapper-inner {
transition: 1s ease all;
float: left;
}
.product-wrapper .product-wrapper-inner .product-card {
float: left;
}
.product-wrapper .product-wrapper-inner .product-card > div {
text-align: center;
padding: 10px;
margin: 10px !important;
background: #f1f1f1;
color: #666;
}
.product-wrapper .leftLst,
.product-wrapper .rightLst {
position: absolute;
border-radius: 50%;
top: calc(50% - 20px);
}
.product-wrapper .leftLst {
left: 0;
}
.product-wrapper .rightLst {
right: 0;
}
.product-wrapper .leftLst.over,
.product-wrapper .rightLst.over {
pointer-events: none;
background: #ccc;
}
.ham-div {
margin-left: 3% !important;
}