How to put main element next to sidebar?

saeedcs98: saeedcs98: friend I use this way to achive the above layout and that was work pretty good except that I don’t know how but all elements stretch too much

Hi,

It seems you are trying to run before you can walk as there are a lot of basic errors in that code and a lot of concepts that are misunderstood.

I can’t offer full code or shortcuts but can perhaps point you in the right direction.

It seems you are using CSS grid which is all fine and well but is the most complicated of all the CSS properties and needs a great depth of understanding before you can manipulate it properly. Therefore copying snippets from somewhere else and then trying to bend it to your will is very difficult (even for me).

It looks as though you should have a 2 column grid with your left column at the 200px width of your sidebar and the header and footer spanning both columns.

e.g.

body{ display: grid; grid-template-columns: 200px auto; } header{ grid-column: 1 / span 2; } footer{ grid-column: 1 / span 2; }

Then you need to remove the 100% width from your main section because 100% + 200px for the sidebar (plus any margins or padding) is going to be too wide for anything as you can’t get more than 100%.You don;t actually need any width anyway.

.main-container { /* position: absolute;*/ /*top: 90px; */ /*width: 100% !important; no width needed and stop using !important*/ padding-left: 1%; padding-top: 2%; display: flex; flex-direction: column; align-content: center; } .content-box { background: #fff; /*width: 97%;*/ margin-right:1rem;/* stop box-shadow going off the viewport*/ height: auto; box-shadow:0px 5px 9px 5px rgba(0,0,0,0.3); padding: 20px 40px; border-radius: 20px; }

You used the universal selector to reset some properties and indeed you added !important to margin:0 which means that you can never use a margin again in your layout without using !important. Stop using !important altogether.

Most of the other properties in your universal selector rule will kill inheritance and spoil the cascade which is the whole point of CSS as the ‘C’ Stands for Cascde!

/* don't use the universal selector but use a proper CSS reset instead */ *{ /*margin: 0 !important; no no no - stop using !important*/ margin:0;/* will break some form elements*/ padding: 0 ;/* will break some form elements*/ font-family: 'Segoe UI'; font-weight: 600;/* kills inheritance very bad*/ font-size:14px;/* kills inheritance very bad*/ color: #707070;/* kills inheritance very bad*/ }

Use a proper CSS reset instead (google CSS resets to understand this better).

There is no short cut to coding and you do need to study all the properties that you are going to use. I would not have used CSS grid for this as its a simple 2 column layout and flex would have done the job more easily (or indeed the display:table/table cell properties could easily manage this with greater support).

However whatever you use you must research and understand how it all ties together. CSS grid is pretty complex and its actually easier to build your own grid rather than modify someone else’s structure.