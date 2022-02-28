How to push changes to multiple Git Repos?

I am trying to push changes I make on files to 2 separate git repos, but have not been able to figure it out yet.

I have 2 separate git repos, lets call them SITE repo and FRAMEWORK repo.

The SITE repo is the one that has all of the files for a website, including the framework files its using.

The FRAMEWORK repo contains ONLY the framework files.

When I work on any file, I always push to the SITE repo so that that repo will be updated with what ever was done.

But, if I make changes to any of the framework file, I want to push those also to the FRAMEWORK repo.

And this is what I don’t know how to do.

I tried setting up a separate remote and branch for the FRAMEWORK repo and to push things to it, but, the framework folder doesn’t have changes anymore since I already added and pushed to the SITE repo, plus, all changes I make in the main SITE/master branch are not copied over to the FRAMEWORK/master branch.

So I am not sure how to handle this, maybe I should create a separate workspace for the FRAMEWORK repo, and just pull changes from SITE and push to FRAMEWORK?

Any tips would be very helpful!

Edit:

This would basically be the same as if I would have my own git project that I work on, but I would want to pull and push to another git repo to contribute to it, say for example a plugin of some sort, and I want to contribute some updates to it.