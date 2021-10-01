How to push accordion tab using a button as I have added the following code:

<a href="#accordion-tab"><button class="button">Send Inquiry</button></a>

<a class="button" data-toggle="collapse" data-parent="#" href="#" aria-expanded="true" aria-controls="XXX">Contact Details</a>

It is used Bootstrap V3 and when clicked it will scroll to the accordion tab. But I like to have opened acccordion tab using aria-expanded=“true” if they click on Inquiry button. In the start position it should be closed using aria-expanded=“false”