How to Pull API Data in to my Wordpress Page?

Hi All,
Just rejoined SP (I was a member YEARS ago) so hello!
I am looking to create a page in my Wordpress that will retrieve a major airport’s active list
of flights (by using their API) and display it on that page.
I will assume a few things here ( and I could be wrong):
-
I will use WP REST Feature
-
I will need to edit the functions.php file (unless I use a plugin but I’ve been told try to avoid a plugin
if it’s going to be a bigger site (It plans to be)
-
I Might Use a Custom Post Type?
-
I could display the results using a shortcode
I am not a coder or programmer…more of a online marketing guy who knows some HTML. So
I may not understand some things and ask a lot of questions.
Any help to get me started would be appreciated.
Thank you sincerely in advance,
Ken
NOTE 2: I plan to get a developer to help build out and entire site with this setup (airline flights too)
but I want to learn the essentials first…so it (hopefully) gives me understanding in working with them.