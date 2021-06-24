How to Protect Your Content from Being Copied

hi,
is there any javascript to project content from being copied? or some other ways?
hi,
Any Javascipt solution would be useless as people can switch of Javascript.
If you have sensitive content, consider password protecting it, or just don’t put it on a website.
You can block copy-paste on your website by using javascript and also prevent the drawing and disabling context menu or CTRL+SHIFT+I (inspect content) all using javascript. But warning if the user disabled JavaScript and you know PHP go with PHP.
If you had read the reply above, you would know that you cannot use JavaScript effectively for this, as anyone can get around the block by simply disabling JavaScript in their browser.
Also, it is bad practice to interfere with the normal functioning of the browser, including right-click.
How do you propose to use PHP for this purpose?