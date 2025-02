How to protect from cyber vulnerabilities from WordPress installations?

We noticed GET function inside protected WordPress installations:

GET /wp-login.php?redirect_to=https%3A%2F%2FmyXXWP.com%2Fwp-admin%2Fnetwork%2Fplugins.php&reauth=1 HTTP/1.1" 200 1988 “-” “-”

Is this a new approach for security and protection as it is attacked double PHP file?