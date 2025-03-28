How to protect IP using SMTP and without an IP attribute?
I have seen eCommerce transactional emails are protected using SMTP but I do not see IP protection using PHP inside mailer message.
Just an an example:
Received: from www.mydomain.com (server.net [XXX.252.XXX.XXX])
Your mail server has* to be addressable by every other mailing server in the world. So it has to have a public IP address.
*: Assuming you’re receving mail from outside your local network.
I am not sure as I have tested many providers. If you go to Elastic Mail or Brevo it is sent by SMTP but hidden eCommerce source as hosting. SMTP should hide hosting. This is the purpose due to security.