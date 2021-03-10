How to proportionally scale an image grid

I have been trying to scale an image grid so that the images maintain the layout ( gaps between columns and image size in particular) on a range of devices. scaling down works to an extent,but as soon as I view it on a device larger than MacBook 15" the layout ‘shrinks’ and the images become really small and gaps between the images become very large. Is there a way to maintain the layout design and when viewing it on a larger screen, the whole layout scales up respectively?

Not sure if it is to do with the max width?

I have attached an example of my html and css.

Any help on this would be really appreciated!

<div class="row"> <ul id="gallery"> <li> <a href="Sister-Series-1" rel="history"> <figure> <img src="https://freight.cargo.site/t/original/i/22e1317617dbff2186899574b1982bc5e9d1aaed43f5cc9cc9097cb6feecbc7d/1.jpg" height="200" width="140" style="width: 140px; height: 200px;"> <figcaption> Sister Series<br> 5 photographs </figcaption> </figure> </a>