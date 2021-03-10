How to proportionally scale an image grid

I have been trying to scale an image grid so that the images maintain the layout ( gaps between columns and image size in particular) on a range of devices. scaling down works to an extent,but as soon as I view it on a device larger than MacBook 15" the layout ‘shrinks’ and the images become really small and gaps between the images become very large. Is there a way to maintain the layout design and when viewing it on a larger screen, the whole layout scales up respectively?
Not sure if it is to do with the max width?
I have attached an example of my html and css.
Any help on this would be really appreciated!
<div class="row">
<ul id="gallery">
<li>
<a href="Sister-Series-1" rel="history">
<figure>
<img src="https://freight.cargo.site/t/original/i/22e1317617dbff2186899574b1982bc5e9d1aaed43f5cc9cc9097cb6feecbc7d/1.jpg" height="200" width="140" style="width: 140px; height: 200px;">
<figcaption>
Sister Series<br>
5 photographs
</figcaption>
</figure>
</a>
[data-predefined-style="true"] bodycopy a {
color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 1);
padding-bottom: 0.1em;
border-bottom: 0.0em solid rgba(127, 127, 127, 0.3);
text-decoration: none;
font-size: 1rem;
line-height: 1.2;
}
body {
font-style: normal;
background-color: #fff;
font: 0.95em / 1.32em sans-serif;
color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 1);
font-family: Sans-serif;
}
#gallery {
display: flex;
position: relative;
flex-wrap: wrap;
list-style-type: none;
align-items: center;
column-gap: 2rem;
background: rgba(204, 204, 204, 0);
margin-left: 50px;
margin-right: 50px;
}
#gallery {
box-sizing: border-box;
}
#gallery > * + * {
margin: 2em 0;
}
#gallery * {
box-sizing: inherit;
}
#gallery{
box-sizing: border-box;
}
#gallery li {
position: relative;
flex: 16.6% ;
flex-basis: calc(16.6% - 4rem);
background-color: rgba(210, 207, 207, 0);
overflow:visible;
max-width: 40%;
}
.h3 {
font-size: 5em;
}
#gallery img {
display: block;
max-width: 140px;
height: auto;
}
#gallery .video {
flex: 1 0 25%;
}
#gallery video {
width: 100%;
height: auto;
}
#gallery figcaption,
#gallery figure {
display: block;
margin: 6px;
padding: 0;
}
#gallery figcaption {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
align-items: left;
justify-content: left;
position: absolute;
top: 0px;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
left: 1px;
font-family: sans-serif;
font-weight: bold;
font-size: 1.0em;
background-color: rgba(204, 204, 204, 0);
color: #fff;
text-align: left;
opacity: 0;
transition: 0.5s ease;
pointer: events none;
}
#gallery li:hover figcaption {
opacity: 1;
}
#gallery figure {
display: inline-flex;
flex-direction: column;
margin: auto;
position: relative;
}
#gallery li:hover figcaption2 {
opacity: 1;
}
#gallery figure2 {
display: inline-flex;
flex-direction: column;
margin: auto;
position: relative;
}
#gallery figcaption2,
#gallery figure2 {
display: block;
margin: 10px;
padding: 0;
}
#gallery figcaption2 {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
align-items: left;
justify-content: left;
position: absolute;
top: 13px;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
left: -3px;
font-family: sans-serif;
font-weight: bold;
font-size: 1em;
background-color: rgba(222, 73, 73, 0);
color: #fff;
text-align: left;
opacity: 0;
transition: 0.5s ease;
pointer: events none;
}
#gallery li:hover figcaption2 {
opacity: 1;
}
#gallery figure2 {
display: inline-flex;
flex-direction: column;
margin: auto;
position: relative;
flex-basis: calc(33.3% 4rem);
background: rgba(204, 204, 204, 0);
padding: 2rem;
}
@media(max-width:1920px){
#gallery {
display: flex;
position: relative;
flex-wrap: wrap;
list-style-type: none;
align-items: center;
column-gap: 2rem;
background: rgba(204, 204, 204, 0);
margin-left: 50px;
margin-right: 50px;
}
#gallery li {
position: relative;
flex: 16.6% ;
flex-basis: calc(16.6% - 4rem);
background-color: rgba(210, 207, 207, 0);
overflow:visible;
max-width: 40%;
}
#gallery figcaption {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
align-items: left;
justify-content: left;
position: absolute;
top: 0px;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
left: 1px;
font-family: sans-serif;
font-weight: bold;
font-size: 0.8em;
background-color: rgba(204, 204, 204, 0);
color: #fff;
text-align: left;
opacity: 0;
transition: 0.5s ease;
pointer: events none;
}
#gallery figcaption2 {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
align-items: left;
justify-content: left;
position: absolute;
top: 13px;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
left: -3px;
font-family: sans-serif;
font-weight: bold;
font-size: 0.8em;
background-color: rgba(222, 73, 73, 0);
color: #fff;
text-align: left;
opacity: 0;
transition: 0.5s ease;
pointer: events none;
}
#gallery img{
width: 400px
}
@media(max-width:1600px){
#gallery {
display: flex;
position: relative;
flex-wrap: wrap;
list-style-type: none;
align-items: center;
column-gap: 2rem;
background: rgba(204, 204, 204, 0);
margin-left: 50px;
margin-right: 50px;
}
#gallery li {
position: relative;
flex: 16.6% ;
flex-basis: calc(16.6% - 4rem);
background-color: rgba(210, 207, 207, 0);
overflow:visible;
max-width: 40%;
}
#gallery figcaption {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
align-items: left;
justify-content: left;
position: absolute;
top: 0px;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
left: 1px;
font-family: sans-serif;
font-weight: bold;
font-size: 1.0em;
background-color: rgba(204, 204, 204, 0);
color: #fff;
text-align: left;
opacity: 0;
transition: 0.5s ease;
pointer: events none;
}
#gallery figcaption2 {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
align-items: left;
justify-content: left;
position: absolute;
top: 13px;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
left: -3px;
font-family: sans-serif;
font-weight: bold;
font-size: 1em;
background-color: rgba(222, 73, 73, 0);
color: #fff;
text-align: left;
opacity: 0;
transition: 0.5s ease;
pointer: events none;
}
@media(max-width:1280px){
#gallery {
display: flex;
position: relative;
flex-wrap: wrap;
list-style-type: none;
align-items: center;
column-gap: 2rem;
background: rgba(204, 204, 204, 0);
margin-left: 50px;
margin-right: 50px;
}
#gallery li {
position: relative;
flex: 16.6% ;
flex-basis: calc(16.6% - 4rem);
background-color: rgba(210, 207, 207, 0);
overflow:visible;
max-width: 40%;
}
#gallery figcaption {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
align-items: left;
justify-content: left;
position: absolute;
top: 0px;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
left: 1px;
font-family: sans-serif;
font-weight: bold;
font-size: 1.0em;
background-color: rgba(204, 204, 204, 0);
color: #fff;
text-align: left;
opacity: 0;
transition: 0.5s ease;
pointer: events none;
}
#gallery figcaption2 {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
align-items: left;
justify-content: left;
position: absolute;
top: 13px;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
left: -3px;
font-family: sans-serif;
font-weight: bold;
font-size: 1em;
background-color: rgba(222, 73, 73, 0);
color: #fff;
text-align: left;
opacity: 0;
transition: 0.5s ease;
pointer: events none;
}
@media(max-width:992px){
#gallery {
display: flex;
position: relative;
flex-wrap: wrap;
list-style-type: none;
align-items: center;
margin: 10px;
margin-left: 30px;
background: rgba(204, 204, 204, 0);
padding: 0rem;
}
#gallery {
box-sizing: border-box;
}
#gallery > * + * {
margin: 1em 0 ;
}
#gallery * {
box-sizing: inherit;
}
#gallery li {
position: relative;
flex: 1.5em;
background-color: rgba(210, 207, 207, 0);
overflow: visible;
max-width: 100%;
}
}
#gallery img {
display: block;
width: auto;
height: auto;
}
#gallery video {
width: 100%;
height: auto;
}
#gallery figcaption,
#gallery figure {
display: block;
margin: 6px;
padding: 0;
}
#gallery figcaption {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
align-items: left;
justify-content: left;
position: absolute;
top: 0px;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
left: 1px;
font-family: sans-serif;
font-weight: bold;
font-size: 1.0em;
background-color: rgba(204, 204, 204, 0);
color: #fff;
text-align: left;
opacity: 0;
transition: 0.5s ease;
pointer: events none;
}
#gallery li:hover figcaption {
opacity: 1;
}
#gallery figure {
display: inline-flex;
flex-direction: column;
margin: auto;
position: relative;
}
#gallery li:hover figcaption2 {
opacity: 1;
}
#gallery figure2 {
display: inline-flex;
flex-direction: column;
margin: auto;
position: relative;
}
#gallery figcaption2,
#gallery figure2 {
display: block;
margin: 10px;
padding: 0;
}
#gallery figcaption2 {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
align-items: left;
justify-content: left;
position: absolute;
top: 13px;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
left: -3px;
font-family: sans-serif;
font-weight: bold;
font-size: 1.0em;
background-color: rgba(222, 73, 73, 0);
color: #fff;
text-align: left;
opacity: 0;
transition: 0.5s ease;
pointer: events none;
}
#gallery li:hover figcaption2 {
opacity: 1;
}
#gallery figure2 {
display: inline-flex;
flex-direction: column;
margin: auto;
position: relative;
}
@media(max-width:768px){
#gallery {
display: flex;
position: relative;
flex-wrap: wrap;
list-style-type: none;
align-items: center;
margin: 10px;
margin-left: 30px;
background: rgba(204, 204, 204, 0);
padding: 0rem;
}
#gallery {
box-sizing: border-box;
}
#gallery > * + * {
margin: 1em 0 ;
}
#gallery * {
box-sizing: inherit;
}
#gallery li {
position: relative;
flex: 1.0em;
background-color: rgba(210, 207, 207, 0);
overflow: visible;
max-width: 100%;
}
#gallery img {
display: block;
width: auto;
height: 100%;
}
#gallery video {
width: 100%;
height: auto;
}
#gallery figcaption,
#gallery figure {
display: block;
margin: 6px;
padding: 0;
}
#gallery figcaption {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
align-items: left;
justify-content: left;
position: absolute;
top: 0px;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
left: 1px;
font-family: sans-serif;
font-weight: bold;
font-size: 0.9em;
background-color: rgba(204, 204, 204, 0);
color: #fff;
text-align: left;
opacity: 0;
transition: 0.5s ease;
pointer: events none;
}
#gallery li:hover figcaption {
opacity: 1;
}
#gallery figure {
display: inline-flex;
flex-direction: column;
margin: auto;
position: relative;
}
#gallery li:hover figcaption2 {
opacity: 1;
}
#gallery figure2 {
display: inline-flex;
flex-direction: column;
margin: auto;
position: relative;
}
#gallery figcaption2,
#gallery figure2 {
display: block;
margin: 10px;
padding: 0;
}
#gallery figcaption2 {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
align-items: left;
justify-content: left;
position: absolute;
top: 13px;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
left: -3px;
font-family: sans-serif;
font-weight: bold;
font-size: 0.9em;
background-color: rgba(222, 73, 73, 0);
color: #fff;
text-align: left;
opacity: 0;
transition: 0.5s ease;
pointer: events none;
}
#gallery li:hover figcaption2 {
opacity: 1;
}
#gallery figure2 {
display: inline-flex;
flex-direction: column;
margin: auto;
position: relative;
}
@media(max-width: 600px){
#gallery figcaption {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
align-items: left;
justify-content: left;
position: absolute;
top: 0px;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
left: 1px;
font-family: sans-serif;
font-weight: bold;
font-size: 0,8em;
background-color: rgba(204, 204, 204, 0);
color: #fff;
text-align: left;
opacity: 0;
transition: 0.5s ease;
pointer: events none;
}
#gallery figcaption2 {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
align-items: left;
justify-content: left;
position: absolute;
top: 13px;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
left: -3px;
font-family: sans-serif;
font-weight: bold;
font-size: 0.8em;
background-color: rgba(222, 73, 73, 0);
color: #fff;
text-align: left;
opacity: 0;
transition: 0.5s ease;
pointer: events none;
}
#gallery {
display: flex;
position: relative;
flex-wrap: wrap;
list-style-type: none;
align-items: center;
margin: 10px;
margin-left: 30px;
background: rgba(204, 204, 204, 0);
padding: 0rem;
}
#gallery {
box-sizing: border-box;
}
#gallery > * + * {
margin: 1em 0 ;
}
#gallery * {
box-sizing: inherit;
}
#gallery li {
position: relative;
flex: 1.5em;
background-color: rgba(210, 207, 207, 0);
overflow: visible;
max-width: 100%;
}
@media(max-width:500px){
#gallery {
display: flex;
position: relative;
flex-wrap: wrap;
list-style-type: none;
align-items: center;
margin: 10px;
margin-left: 30px;
background: rgba(204, 204, 204, 0);
padding: 0rem;
}
#gallery {
box-sizing: border-box;
}
#gallery > * + * {
margin: 1em 0 ;
}
#gallery * {
box-sizing: inherit;
}
#gallery li {
position: relative;
flex: 1.0em;
background-color: rgba(210, 207, 207, 0);
overflow: visible;
max-width: 100%;
}
#gallery img {
display: block;
width: auto;
height: 100%;
}
#gallery video {
width: 100%;
height: auto;
}
#gallery figcaption,
#gallery figure {
display: block;
margin: 6px;
padding: 0;
}
#gallery figcaption {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
align-items: left;
justify-content: left;
position: absolute;
top: 0px;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
left: 1px;
font-family: sans-serif;
font-weight: bold;
font-size: 0.8em;
background-color: rgba(204, 204, 204, 0);
color: #fff;
text-align: left;
opacity: 0;
transition: 0.5s ease;
pointer: events none;
}
#gallery li:hover figcaption {
opacity: 1;
}
#gallery figure {
display: inline-flex;
flex-direction: column;
margin: auto;
position: relative;
}
#gallery li:hover figcaption2 {
opacity: 1;
}
#gallery figure2 {
display: inline-flex;
flex-direction: column;
margin: auto;
position: relative;
}
#gallery figcaption2,
#gallery figure2 {
display: block;
margin: 10px;
padding: 0;
}
#gallery figcaption2 {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
align-items: left;
justify-content: left;
position: absolute;
top: 13px;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
left: -3px;
font-family: sans-serif;
font-weight: bold;
font-size: 0.8em;
background-color: rgba(222, 73, 73, 0);
color: #fff;
text-align: left;
opacity: 0;
transition: 0.5s ease;
pointer: events none;
}
#gallery li:hover figcaption2 {
opacity: 1;
}
#gallery figure2 {
display: inline-flex;
flex-direction: column;
margin: auto;
position: relative;
}
@media(max-width:480px){
#gallery figcaption {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
align-items: left;
justify-content: left;
position: absolute;
top: 0px;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
left: 1px;
font-family: sans-serif;
font-weight: bold;
font-size: 0.7em;
background-color: rgba(177, 25, 25, 0);
color: #fff;
text-align: left;
opacity: 0;
transition: 0.5s ease;
pointer: events none;
}
#gallery figcaption2 {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
align-items: left;
justify-content: left;
position: absolute;
top: 13px;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
left: -3px;
font-family: sans-serif;
font-weight: bold;
font-size: 0.7em;
background-color: rgba(222, 73, 73, 0);
color: #fff;
text-align: left;
opacity: 0;
transition: 0.5s ease;
pointer: events none;
}
#gallery {
display: flex;
position: relative;
flex-wrap: wrap;
list-style-type: none;
align-items: center;
margin: 10px;
margin-left: 30px;
background: rgba(204, 204, 204, 0);
padding: 0rem;
}
#gallery {
box-sizing: border-box;
}
#gallery > * + * {
margin: 1em 0 ;
}
#gallery * {
box-sizing: inherit;
}
#gallery li {
position: relative;
flex: 1.0em;
background-color: rgba(210, 207, 207, 0);
overflow: visible;
max-width: 100%;
}
@media(max-width: 320px){
#gallery figcaption {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
align-items: left;
justify-content: left;
position: absolute;
top: 0px;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
left: 1px;
font-family: sans-serif;
font-weight: bold;
font-size: 1.0em;
background-color: rgba(204, 204, 204, 0);
color: #fff;
text-align: left;
opacity: 0;
transition: 0.5s ease;
pointer: events none;
}
#gallery figcaption2 {
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
align-items: left;
justify-content: left;
position: absolute;
top: 13px;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
left: -3px;
font-family: sans-serif;
font-weight: bold;
font-size: 1.0em;
background-color: rgba(222, 73, 73, 0);
color: #fff;
text-align: left;
opacity: 0;
transition: 0.5s ease;
pointer: events none;
}
#gallery {
display: flex;
position: relative;
flex-wrap: wrap;
list-style-type: none;
align-items: center;
margin: auto;
margin-left: auto;
background: rgba(204, 204, 204, 0);
padding: 1rem;
}
#gallery {
box-sizing: border-box;
}
#gallery > * + * {
margin: 1em 0 ;
}
#gallery * {
box-sizing: inherit;
}
#gallery li {
position: relative;
flex: 1.5em;
background-color: rgba(210, 207, 207, 0);
overflow: visible;
max-width: 80%;
}