How to proportionally scale an image grid

I have been trying to scale an image grid so that the images maintain the layout ( gaps between columns and image size in particular) on a range of devices. scaling down works to an extent,but as soon as I view it on a device larger than MacBook 15" the layout ‘shrinks’ and the images become really small and gaps between the images become very large. Is there a way to maintain the layout design and when viewing it on a larger screen, the whole layout scales up respectively?

Not sure if it is to do with the max width?

I have attached an example of my html and css.

Any help on this would be really appreciated!

<div class="row">
  <ul id="gallery">
  <li>
      <a href="Sister-Series-1" rel="history">
        <figure>
          <img src="https://freight.cargo.site/t/original/i/22e1317617dbff2186899574b1982bc5e9d1aaed43f5cc9cc9097cb6feecbc7d/1.jpg" height="200" width="140" style="width: 140px; height: 200px;">
          <figcaption>
            Sister Series<br>
            5 photographs
          </figcaption>
        </figure>
      </a>

[data-predefined-style="true"] bodycopy a {
    color: rgba(0, 0, 0, 1);
    padding-bottom: 0.1em;
    border-bottom: 0.0em solid rgba(127, 127, 127, 0.3);
    text-decoration: none;
    
    font-size: 1rem;
    line-height: 1.2;
}

body {
    font-style: normal;
  background-color: #fff;
  font: 0.95em / 1.32em sans-serif;
  color: rgba(255, 255, 255, 1);
  font-family: Sans-serif;
    
    
}

#gallery {
  display: flex;
  position: relative;
  flex-wrap: wrap;
  list-style-type: none;
  align-items: center;
  column-gap: 2rem; 
  
  background: rgba(204, 204, 204, 0);
  margin-left: 50px;
  margin-right: 50px;  
   }
#gallery {
  box-sizing: border-box;
}
#gallery > * + * {
    margin: 2em 0;
    
    
}
#gallery * {
  box-sizing: inherit;
    
}
  #gallery{
      box-sizing: border-box;
    
}
#gallery li {
  position: relative;
  flex:   16.6% ;
  flex-basis: calc(16.6% - 4rem);
  background-color: rgba(210, 207, 207, 0);
   
  overflow:visible;
  max-width: 40%;
   
}
.h3 {
  font-size: 5em;
}
#gallery img {
  display: block;
  max-width: 140px;
  height: auto;
   
 
}

#gallery .video {
  flex: 1 0 25%;
    
}
#gallery video {
  width: 100%;
  height: auto;
     
}



#gallery figcaption,
#gallery figure {
  display: block;
  margin: 6px;
  padding: 0;
    
}
#gallery figcaption {
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: column;
  align-items: left;
  justify-content: left;
  position: absolute;
  top: 0px;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  left: 1px;
  font-family: sans-serif;
  font-weight: bold;
  font-size: 1.0em;
  background-color: rgba(204, 204, 204, 0);
  color: #fff;
  text-align: left;
  opacity: 0;
  transition: 0.5s ease;
  pointer: events none;
}

#gallery li:hover figcaption {
  opacity: 1;
}
#gallery figure {
  display: inline-flex;
  flex-direction: column;
  margin: auto;
  position: relative;
    
}
#gallery li:hover figcaption2 {
  opacity: 1;
}
#gallery figure2 {
  display: inline-flex;
  flex-direction: column;
  margin: auto;
  position: relative;
}
#gallery figcaption2,
#gallery figure2 {
  display: block;
  margin: 10px;
  padding: 0;
}
#gallery figcaption2 {
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: column;
  align-items: left;
  justify-content: left;
  position: absolute;
  top: 13px;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  left: -3px;
  font-family: sans-serif;
  font-weight: bold;
  font-size: 1em;
  background-color: rgba(222, 73, 73, 0);
  color: #fff;
  text-align: left;
  opacity: 0;
  transition: 0.5s ease;
  pointer: events none;
}

#gallery li:hover figcaption2 {
  opacity: 1;
}
#gallery figure2 {
  display: inline-flex;
  flex-direction: column;
  margin: auto;
  position: relative;
  flex-basis: calc(33.3% 4rem);
  background: rgba(204, 204, 204, 0);
    padding: 2rem;
}
@media(max-width:1920px){
#gallery {
  display: flex;
  position: relative;
  flex-wrap: wrap;
  
  list-style-type: none;
  align-items: center;
  column-gap: 2rem; 
 
  background: rgba(204, 204, 204, 0);
  margin-left: 50px;
  margin-right: 50px; 
  
   }
#gallery li {
  position: relative;
  flex:   16.6% ;
  flex-basis: calc(16.6% - 4rem);
  background-color: rgba(210, 207, 207, 0);
    
  overflow:visible;
  max-width: 40%;
   
}

#gallery figcaption {
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: column;
  align-items: left;
  justify-content: left;
  position: absolute;
  top: 0px;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  left: 1px;
  font-family: sans-serif;
  font-weight: bold;
  font-size: 0.8em;
  background-color: rgba(204, 204, 204, 0);
  color: #fff;
  text-align: left;
  opacity: 0;
  transition: 0.5s ease;
  pointer: events none;
}
#gallery figcaption2 {
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: column;
  align-items: left;
  justify-content: left;
  position: absolute;
  top: 13px;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  left: -3px;
  font-family: sans-serif;
  font-weight: bold;
  font-size: 0.8em;
  background-color: rgba(222, 73, 73, 0);
  color: #fff;
  text-align: left;
  opacity: 0;
  transition: 0.5s ease;
  pointer: events none;
}
#gallery img{
    width: 400px
}
@media(max-width:1600px){
    #gallery {
  display: flex;
  position: relative;
  flex-wrap: wrap;
  list-style-type: none;
  align-items: center;
  column-gap: 2rem; 
  
  background: rgba(204, 204, 204, 0);
  margin-left: 50px;
  margin-right: 50px;  
   }
#gallery li {
  position: relative;
  flex:   16.6% ;
  flex-basis: calc(16.6% - 4rem);
  background-color: rgba(210, 207, 207, 0);
    
  overflow:visible;
  max-width: 40%;
   
}
#gallery figcaption {
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: column;
  align-items: left;
  justify-content: left;
  position: absolute;
  top: 0px;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  left: 1px;
  font-family: sans-serif;
  font-weight: bold;
  font-size: 1.0em;
  background-color: rgba(204, 204, 204, 0);
  color: #fff;
  text-align: left;
  opacity: 0;
  transition: 0.5s ease;
  pointer: events none;
}
#gallery figcaption2 {
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: column;
  align-items: left;
  justify-content: left;
  position: absolute;
  top: 13px;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  left: -3px;
  font-family: sans-serif;
  font-weight: bold;
  font-size: 1em;
  background-color: rgba(222, 73, 73, 0);
  color: #fff;
  text-align: left;
  opacity: 0;
  transition: 0.5s ease;
  pointer: events none;


  
}
@media(max-width:1280px){
    #gallery {
  display: flex;
  position: relative;
  flex-wrap: wrap;
  list-style-type: none;
  align-items: center;
  column-gap: 2rem; 
  
  background: rgba(204, 204, 204, 0);
  margin-left: 50px;
  margin-right: 50px;  
   }
#gallery li {
  position: relative;
  flex:   16.6% ;
  flex-basis: calc(16.6% - 4rem);
  background-color: rgba(210, 207, 207, 0);
    
  overflow:visible;
  max-width: 40%;
   
}
#gallery figcaption {
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: column;
  align-items: left;
  justify-content: left;
  position: absolute;
  top: 0px;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  left: 1px;
  font-family: sans-serif;
  font-weight: bold;
  font-size: 1.0em;
  background-color: rgba(204, 204, 204, 0);
  color: #fff;
  text-align: left;
  opacity: 0;
  transition: 0.5s ease;
  pointer: events none;
}
#gallery figcaption2 {
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: column;
  align-items: left;
  justify-content: left;
  position: absolute;
  top: 13px;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  left: -3px;
  font-family: sans-serif;
  font-weight: bold;
  font-size: 1em;
  background-color: rgba(222, 73, 73, 0);
  color: #fff;
  text-align: left;
  opacity: 0;
  transition: 0.5s ease;
  pointer: events none;
}

@media(max-width:992px){
    #gallery {
  display: flex;
  position: relative;
  flex-wrap: wrap;
  list-style-type: none;
  align-items: center;
  margin: 10px;
  margin-left: 30px;
  background: rgba(204, 204, 204, 0);
  padding: 0rem;
  
}
#gallery {
  box-sizing: border-box;
}
#gallery > * + * {
    margin: 1em 0     ;
    
    
}
#gallery * {
  box-sizing: inherit;
}
#gallery li {
  position: relative;
  flex: 1.5em;

  background-color: rgba(210, 207, 207, 0);
  overflow: visible;
  max-width: 100%;
    }
}

    #gallery img {
  display: block;
  width: auto;
  height: auto;
        
        
   
}
#gallery video {
  width: 100%;
  height: auto;
}
#gallery figcaption,
#gallery figure {
  display: block;
  margin: 6px;
  padding: 0;
}
#gallery figcaption {
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: column;
  align-items: left;
  justify-content: left;
  position: absolute;
  top: 0px;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  left: 1px;
  font-family: sans-serif;
  font-weight: bold;
  font-size: 1.0em;
  background-color: rgba(204, 204, 204, 0);
  color: #fff;
  text-align: left;
  opacity: 0;
  transition: 0.5s ease;
  pointer: events none;
}
#gallery li:hover figcaption {
  opacity: 1;
}
#gallery figure {
  display: inline-flex;
  flex-direction: column;
  margin: auto;
  position: relative;
}
#gallery li:hover figcaption2 {
  opacity: 1;
}
#gallery figure2 {
  display: inline-flex;
  flex-direction: column;
  margin: auto;
  position: relative;
}
#gallery figcaption2,
#gallery figure2 {
  display: block;
  margin: 10px;
  padding: 0;
}
#gallery figcaption2 {
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: column;
  align-items: left;
  justify-content: left;
  position: absolute;
  top: 13px;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  left: -3px;
  font-family: sans-serif;
  font-weight: bold;
  font-size: 1.0em;
  background-color: rgba(222, 73, 73, 0);
  color: #fff;
  text-align: left;
  opacity: 0;
  transition: 0.5s ease;
  pointer: events none;
}

#gallery li:hover figcaption2 {
  opacity: 1;
}
#gallery figure2 {
  display: inline-flex;
  flex-direction: column;
  margin: auto;
  position: relative;
}

@media(max-width:768px){
    #gallery {
  display: flex;
  position: relative;
  flex-wrap: wrap;
  list-style-type: none;
  align-items: center;
  
  margin: 10px;
    margin-left: 30px;
  background: rgba(204, 204, 204, 0);
 
  padding: 0rem;
  
}
#gallery {
  box-sizing: border-box;
}
#gallery > * + * {
    margin: 1em 0     ;
    
    
}
#gallery * {
  box-sizing: inherit;
}
#gallery li {
  position: relative;
  flex: 1.0em;
  
  background-color: rgba(210, 207, 207, 0);
  overflow: visible;
  max-width: 100%;
    }


    #gallery img {
  display: block;
  width: auto;
  height: 100%;
        
   
}
#gallery video {
  width: 100%;
  height: auto;
}
#gallery figcaption,
#gallery figure {
  display: block;
  margin: 6px;
  padding: 0;
}
#gallery figcaption {
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: column;
  align-items: left;
  justify-content: left;
  position: absolute;
  top: 0px;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  left: 1px;
  font-family: sans-serif;
  font-weight: bold;
  font-size: 0.9em;
  background-color: rgba(204, 204, 204, 0);
  color: #fff;
  text-align: left;
  opacity: 0;
  transition: 0.5s ease;
  pointer: events none;
}
#gallery li:hover figcaption {
  opacity: 1;
}
#gallery figure {
  display: inline-flex;
  flex-direction: column;
  margin: auto;
  position: relative;
}
#gallery li:hover figcaption2 {
  opacity: 1;
}
#gallery figure2 {
  display: inline-flex;
  flex-direction: column;
  margin: auto;
  position: relative;
}
#gallery figcaption2,
#gallery figure2 {
  display: block;
  margin: 10px;
  padding: 0;
}
#gallery figcaption2 {
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: column;
  align-items: left;
  justify-content: left;
  position: absolute;
  top: 13px;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  left: -3px;
  font-family: sans-serif;
  font-weight: bold;
  font-size: 0.9em;
  background-color: rgba(222, 73, 73, 0);
  color: #fff;
  text-align: left;
  opacity: 0;
  transition: 0.5s ease;
  pointer: events none;
}

#gallery li:hover figcaption2 {
  opacity: 1;
}
#gallery figure2 {
  display: inline-flex;
  flex-direction: column;
  margin: auto;
  position: relative;
}

@media(max-width: 600px){
    #gallery figcaption {
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: column;
  align-items: left;
  justify-content: left;
  position: absolute;
  top: 0px;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  left: 1px;
  font-family: sans-serif;
  font-weight: bold;
  font-size: 0,8em;
  background-color: rgba(204, 204, 204, 0);
  color: #fff;
  text-align: left;
  opacity: 0;
  transition: 0.5s ease;
  pointer: events none;
}
#gallery figcaption2 {
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: column;
  align-items: left;
  justify-content: left;
  position: absolute;
  top: 13px;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  left: -3px;
  font-family: sans-serif;
  font-weight: bold;
  font-size: 0.8em;
  background-color: rgba(222, 73, 73, 0);
  color: #fff;
  text-align: left;
  opacity: 0;
  transition: 0.5s ease;
  pointer: events none;
}

#gallery {
  display: flex;
  position: relative;
  flex-wrap: wrap;
  list-style-type: none;
  align-items: center;
  
  margin: 10px;
    margin-left: 30px;
  background: rgba(204, 204, 204, 0);
 
  padding: 0rem;
  
}
#gallery {
  box-sizing: border-box;
}
#gallery > * + * {
    margin: 1em 0     ;
    
    
}
#gallery * {
  box-sizing: inherit;
}
#gallery li {
  position: relative;
  flex: 1.5em;

  background-color: rgba(210, 207, 207, 0);
  overflow: visible;
  max-width: 100%;
    }


@media(max-width:500px){
    #gallery {
  display: flex;
  position: relative;
  flex-wrap: wrap;
  list-style-type: none;
  align-items: center;
  
  margin: 10px;
    margin-left: 30px;
  background: rgba(204, 204, 204, 0);
 
  padding: 0rem;
  
}
#gallery {
  box-sizing: border-box;
}
#gallery > * + * {
    margin: 1em 0     ;
    
    
}
#gallery * {
  box-sizing: inherit;
}
#gallery li {
  position: relative;
  flex: 1.0em;
  
  background-color: rgba(210, 207, 207, 0);
  overflow: visible;
  max-width: 100%;
    }


    #gallery img {
  display: block;
  width: auto;
  height: 100%;
        
   
}
#gallery video {
  width: 100%;
  height: auto;
}
#gallery figcaption,
#gallery figure {
  display: block;
  margin: 6px;
  padding: 0;
}
#gallery figcaption {
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: column;
  align-items: left;
  justify-content: left;
  position: absolute;
  top: 0px;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  left: 1px;
  font-family: sans-serif;
  font-weight: bold;
  font-size: 0.8em;
  background-color: rgba(204, 204, 204, 0);
  color: #fff;
  text-align: left;
  opacity: 0;
  transition: 0.5s ease;
  pointer: events none;
}
#gallery li:hover figcaption {
  opacity: 1;
}
#gallery figure {
  display: inline-flex;
  flex-direction: column;
  margin: auto;
  position: relative;
}
#gallery li:hover figcaption2 {
  opacity: 1;
}
#gallery figure2 {
  display: inline-flex;
  flex-direction: column;
  margin: auto;
  position: relative;
}
#gallery figcaption2,
#gallery figure2 {
  display: block;
  margin: 10px;
  padding: 0;
}
#gallery figcaption2 {
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: column;
  align-items: left;
  justify-content: left;
  position: absolute;
  top: 13px;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  left: -3px;
  font-family: sans-serif;
  font-weight: bold;
  font-size: 0.8em;
  background-color: rgba(222, 73, 73, 0);
  color: #fff;
  text-align: left;
  opacity: 0;
  transition: 0.5s ease;
  pointer: events none;
}

#gallery li:hover figcaption2 {
  opacity: 1;
}
#gallery figure2 {
  display: inline-flex;
  flex-direction: column;
  margin: auto;
  position: relative;
}
    @media(max-width:480px){
    #gallery figcaption {
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: column;
  align-items: left;
  justify-content: left;
  position: absolute;
  top: 0px;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  left: 1px;
  font-family: sans-serif;
  font-weight: bold;
  font-size: 0.7em;
  background-color: rgba(177, 25, 25, 0);
  color: #fff;
  text-align: left;
  opacity: 0;
  transition: 0.5s ease;
  pointer: events none;
}

#gallery figcaption2 {
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: column;
  align-items: left;
  justify-content: left;
  position: absolute;
  top: 13px;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  left: -3px;
  font-family: sans-serif;
  font-weight: bold;
  font-size: 0.7em;
  background-color: rgba(222, 73, 73, 0);
  color: #fff;
  text-align: left;
  opacity: 0;
  transition: 0.5s ease;
  pointer: events none;
}
    #gallery {
  display: flex;
  position: relative;
  flex-wrap: wrap;
  list-style-type: none;
  align-items: center;
  margin: 10px;
  margin-left: 30px;
  background: rgba(204, 204, 204, 0);
  padding: 0rem;
  }

#gallery {
  box-sizing: border-box;
}
#gallery > * + * {
    margin: 1em 0     ;
}
#gallery * {
  box-sizing: inherit;
}
#gallery li {
  position: relative;
  flex: 1.0em;
  background-color: rgba(210, 207, 207, 0);
  overflow: visible;
  max-width: 100%;
    }
 @media(max-width: 320px){
     #gallery figcaption {
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: column;
  align-items: left;
  justify-content: left;
  position: absolute;
  top: 0px;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  left: 1px;
  font-family: sans-serif;
  font-weight: bold;
  font-size: 1.0em;
  background-color: rgba(204, 204, 204, 0);
  color: #fff;
  text-align: left;
  opacity: 0;
  transition: 0.5s ease;
  pointer: events none;
}
#gallery figcaption2 {
  display: flex;
  flex-direction: column;
  align-items: left;
  justify-content: left;
  position: absolute;
  top: 13px;
  right: 0;
  bottom: 0;
  left: -3px;
  font-family: sans-serif;
  font-weight: bold;
  font-size: 1.0em;
  background-color: rgba(222, 73, 73, 0);
  color: #fff;
  text-align: left;
  opacity: 0;
  transition: 0.5s ease;
  pointer: events none;
}

        
#gallery {
  display: flex;
  position: relative;
  flex-wrap: wrap;
  list-style-type: none;
  align-items: center;

  margin: auto;
  margin-left: auto;
  background: rgba(204, 204, 204, 0);
 
  padding: 1rem;
  
}
#gallery {
  box-sizing: border-box;
}
#gallery > * + * {
    margin: 1em 0     ;
    
    
}
#gallery * {
  box-sizing: inherit;
}
#gallery li {
  position: relative;
  flex: 1.5em;

  background-color: rgba(210, 207, 207, 0);
  overflow: visible;
  max-width: 80%;
    }