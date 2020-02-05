How to properly use a cookie in a javascript theme switcher?

Hello All!

I’d like to:

add 2 additional themes to my site use javascript when switching from one to another store the setting in a cookie.

During the search process I found 2 great examples,

this one uses 3 themes:

https://codepen.io/nilsynils/pen/EKmjog

this one uses a cookie to store the setting:

https://harlemsquirrel.github.io/css/javascript/2017/12/08/dark-light-mode-persistent-switcher.html

A big thank you to the authors!

So, with little js experience, I went through some tutorials to learn how to use cookies. Finally, I was able to put together a working example. Here’s the basic code:

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <title>Test</title> <style> body { background-color: #00CC66; } body.dark { background-color: #000000; } body.light { background-color: #DCDCDC; } p { color: #000000; } .dark p { color: #FFFFFF; } .light p { color: #6699FF; } </style> <script> function setCookie(cvalue) { var d = new Date(); d.setTime(d.getTime() + (30 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000)); var expires = "expires="+d.toUTCString(); document.cookie = "theme=" + cvalue + ";" + expires + "; path=/"; } function getCookie(theme) { var name = theme + "="; var decodedCookie = decodeURIComponent(document.cookie); var ca = decodedCookie.split(';'); for(var i = 0; i < ca.length; i++) { var c = ca[i]; while (c.charAt(0) == ' ') { c = c.substring(1); } if (c.indexOf(name) == 0) { return c.substring(name.length, c.length); } } return ""; } function checkCookie() { var theme = getCookie("theme"); if (theme == "default") { body.className = ""; } if (theme == "light") { body.className = "light"; } if (theme == "dark") { body.className = "dark"; } } </script> </head> <body> <p>Test</p> <button class="theme1">Default</button> <button class="theme2">Dark</button> <button class="theme3">Light</button> <script> var body = document.querySelector("body"), goDefault = function () { body.className = ""; setCookie("default"); }, goDark = function () { body.className = ""; body.classList.add("dark"); setCookie("dark"); }, goLight = function () { body.className = ""; body.classList.add("light"); setCookie("light"); }; document.querySelector(".theme1").addEventListener("click", goDefault, false); document.querySelector(".theme2").addEventListener("click", goDark, false); document.querySelector(".theme3").addEventListener("click", goLight, false); checkCookie(); </script> </body> </html>

I tested it locally, so far it works perfectly. But since I’m not familiar with javascript I’m not sure whether I did it well or not. Could you tell me, please, is there anything obvious I should or should not use?

Any helpful advice is appreciated. Thank you in advance!