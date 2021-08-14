How to programatically update dropzone preview filename after using fileRename option

I have a DropZone script (as below) that renames the uploaded image into a unique folder with a unique timestamp to avoid duplicates. When I add the file, it creates the unique directory (session_id) and uploads and renames the image correctly, however, the DropZone preview image still shows the original filename so the remove links do not work. If I refresh the page, the thumbnails are labelled correctly with the new filename and the remove links work. How can I update the script to do this after the initial upload/rename?

Dropzone.autoDiscover = false; $(".dropzone").dropzone({ url: "upload.php", addRemoveLinks: true, maxFiles: 5, acceptedFiles: "image/*", // Check for previously uploaded images and display in the dropzone init: function() { myDropzone = this; $.ajax({ url: 'upload.php', type: 'post', data: {request: 2}, dataType: 'json', success: function(response) { $.each(response, function(key,value){ var mockFile = { name: value.name, size: value.size }; myDropzone.emit("addedfile", mockFile); myDropzone.emit("thumbnail", mockFile, value.path); myDropzone.emit("complete", mockFile); }); } }); }, // Rename uploaded files to unique name renameFile: function (file) { let newName = new Date().getTime() + '_' + file.name; return newName; }, // Remove the uploaded file if the "Remove file" link is pressed removedfile: function(file) { var name = file.name; $.ajax({ type: 'post', url: 'delete.php', data: "id="+name, dataType: 'html' }); var _ref; return (_ref = file.previewElement) != null ? _ref.parentNode.removeChild(file.previewElement) : void 0; }, });

This is the upload.php file:

<?php include $_SERVER['DOCUMENT_ROOT'] . '/inc/config.inc.php'; $upload_folder = "uploads/".session_id(); if(!file_exists($upload_folder)) { mkdir($upload_folder); } $target_dir = $upload_folder."/"; $request = 1; if(isset($_POST['request'])){ $request = $_POST['request']; } // Upload file if($request == 1){ $target_file = $target_dir . basename($_FILES["file"]["name"]); if (move_uploaded_file($_FILES["file"]["tmp_name"], $target_file)) { echo $target_file; }else{ echo 0; } die; } // Read files from if($request == 2){ $file_list = array(); // Target directory $dir = $target_dir; if (is_dir($dir)){ if ($dh = opendir($dir)){ // Read files while (($file = readdir($dh)) !== false){ if($file != '' && $file != '.' && $file != '..'){ // File path $file_path = $target_dir.$file; // Check its not folder if(!is_dir($file_path)){ $size = filesize($file_path); $file_list[] = array('name'=>$file,'size'=>$size,'path'=>$file_path); } } } closedir($dh); } } echo json_encode($file_list); exit; } ?>

This is the delete.php file:

<?php include $_SERVER['DOCUMENT_ROOT'] . '/inc/config.inc.php'; $upload_folder = "uploads/".session_id(); $target_dir = $upload_folder."/"; if(isset($_POST['id'])){ $filename = $_POST['id']; } // Delete file $target_file = $target_dir . $filename; if (unlink($target_file)) { echo $target_file; }else{ echo 0; } die; ?>

(NOTE: session_start() is called in the included config file)

Feel free to let me know if there are any other bad ideas in here!

Ben