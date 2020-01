Hi,

Suppose my Search Results URL is

https://example.com/search/?q=Horror+Movies&post_type=product

Normally, I have heading like this.

<h1>Search Results</h1>

…

…

…

However, I want to display search query as per URL parameter q value like this

<h1>Search Results for Horror Movies</h1>

I tried to follow these guide but coudn’t understand

stackoverflow.com How to obtain the query string from the current URL with JavaScript?

CSS-Tricks Get URL Variables | CSS-Tricks function getQueryVariable(variable) { var query = window.location.search.substring(1); var vars = query.split("&"); for (var i=0;i

Thanks