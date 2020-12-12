How to print out the post titles horizontally？

zhuceyouxiang88: zhuceyouxiang88: Partially solved.

Hi,

I see that you have made a list of the post titles, now being semantically correct.

Without updated code, or an image of what you want, it’s a guessing game to advise how you could get the post titles show horizontally. Hope I understand correctly what you want to achive.

Taking your OP code and change it to achieve the horizontal display with the post titles adjacent each other in rows, breaking to new lines when needed. The list items will lose their style type when not displayed as default list items, so I suggest a pseudo element shaped as an item marker. Its content could otherwise be a font icon if the page has an icon-font loaded.

CSS:

.content { -moz-column-count: 3; -moz-column-gap: 10px; -moz-column-rule: none; -webkit-column-count: 3; -webkit-column-gap: 10px; -webkit-column-rule: none; column-count: 3; column-gap: 10px; column-rule: none; margin: 0; /* ul reset */ padding: 0; /* ul reset */ line-height:1.5; } .content li{ display:inline-block; margin: .2em .5em; list-style:none; } .content li:before{ display:inline-block; margin-right: .5em; border-radius:50%; width: .5em; height: .5em; background: silver; vertical-align: middle; content:"\a0"; }

HTML/PHP:

<ul class="content"> <?php while ( $allPostsWPQuery->have_posts() ) : $allPostsWPQuery->the_post(); ?> <li><a href="<?php the_permalink(); ?>"><?php the_title(); ?></a></li> <?php endwhile; ?> </ul> <?php wp_reset_postdata(); ?> <?php else : ?> <p><?php _e( 'There no posts to display.' ); ?></p> <?php endif; ?>

As a stand alone example: