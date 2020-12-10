Hi there！

I am customizing wordpress.

I want to print out the post titles horizontally on my top page.

But, it prints out vertically now.

How to print out the post titles horizontally？

My code is:

<style> .content { -moz-column-count: 3; -moz-column-gap: 10px; -moz-column-rule: none; -webkit-column-count: 3; -webkit-column-gap: 10px; -webkit-column-rule: none; column-count: 3; column-gap: 10px; column-rule: none; } </style>

<div class="content"> <?php while ( $allPostsWPQuery->have_posts() ) : $allPostsWPQuery->the_post(); ?> <p><a href="<?php the_permalink(); ?>"><?php the_title(); ?></a></p> <?php endwhile; ?> </div> <?php wp_reset_postdata(); ?> <?php else : ?> <p><?php _e( 'There no posts to display.' ); ?></p> <?php endif; ?>

How to improve my code?