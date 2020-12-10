Hi there！
I am customizing wordpress.
I want to print out the post titles horizontally on my top page.
But, it prints out vertically now.
How to print out the post titles horizontally？
My code is:
<style>
.content {
-moz-column-count: 3;
-moz-column-gap: 10px;
-moz-column-rule: none;
-webkit-column-count: 3;
-webkit-column-gap: 10px;
-webkit-column-rule: none;
column-count: 3;
column-gap: 10px;
column-rule: none;
}
</style>
<div class="content">
<?php while ( $allPostsWPQuery->have_posts() ) : $allPostsWPQuery->the_post(); ?>
<p><a href="<?php the_permalink(); ?>"><?php the_title(); ?></a></p>
<?php endwhile; ?>
</div>
<?php wp_reset_postdata(); ?>
<?php else : ?>
<p><?php _e( 'There no posts to display.' ); ?></p>
<?php endif; ?>
How to improve my code?