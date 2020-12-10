How to print out the post titles horizontally？

I am customizing wordpress.
I want to print out the post titles horizontally on my top page.
But, it prints out vertically now.

My code is:

<style>
.content {
	  -moz-column-count: 3;
	  -moz-column-gap: 10px;
	  -moz-column-rule: none;
	  -webkit-column-count: 3;
	  -webkit-column-gap: 10px;
	  -webkit-column-rule: none;
	column-count: 3;
	column-gap: 10px;
	column-rule: none;
	}
</style>

 <div class="content">
     <?php while ( $allPostsWPQuery->have_posts() ) : $allPostsWPQuery->the_post(); ?>
	
	 <p><a href="<?php the_permalink(); ?>"><?php the_title(); ?></a></p>
       
    <?php endwhile; ?>
</div>
     <?php wp_reset_postdata(); ?>
 <?php else : ?>
    <p><?php _e( 'There no posts to display.' ); ?></p>
<?php endif; ?>

How to improve my code?