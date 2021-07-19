How to print one value from one variables in php

Hi guys,
I have this script in php:
<?php
require ("conn.php");
$sql = "SELECT * FROM student_lists where mark=1";
$result = $con->query($sql);
$counter = 0;
if ($result->num_rows > 0) {
while($row = $result->fetch_assoc()) {
$query = "SELECT * FROM student_detail where class_id=".$row["id"]." ORDER BY id DESC LIMIT 1";
$result2 = mysqli_query($con, $query);
if(mysqli_num_rows($result2)>0){
while($row2 = mysqli_fetch_array($result2)){
$rowid = $row["id"];
echo $rowid;
//the output of the $rowid is = 12345
}
}
}
}
?>
Structure of student_lists Table:
id studentName Mark
1 John 1
2 Mark 1
3 Jimmy 1
4 Carol 1
5 Sam 1
6 Josef 0
7 Karl 0
Structure of student_detail table:
id Class_id value
10 1 50
11 1 60
12 1 100
13 2 80
14 3 90
15 4 50
16 5 60
17 6 80
18 7 82
"they are 5 different values from 1 to 5 and I want to print every value separately for example want to print the first value in $rowid or the second.
Any Idea please?
Thanks